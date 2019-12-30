Tech' defenders Jovonn Quillen (26) and Coleman Fox (16) celebrate recovering a blocked kick for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Virginia Tech - University football game in Blacksburg Va. Friday November 23 2018. 11/24/2018: Virginia Tech players celebrate with the Commonwealth Cup after the Hokies beat UVa 34-31 in overtime Friday at Lane Stadium. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Virginia Tech players celebrate with the Commonwealth Cup after the Hokies beat UVa 34-31 in overtime Friday at Lane Stadium. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Tech defenders Jovonn Quillen (26) and Coleman Fox (16) celebrate a second quarter touchdown off a recovered blocked punt in Blacksburg on Friday. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Tech defenders Jovonn Quillen (26) and Coleman Fox (16) celebrate a second quarter touchdown off a recovered blocked punt in Blacksburg on Friday. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins runs the ball while pursued by the Tech defense in the second quarter of the Virginia Tech - UVa football game at Lane Stadium on Friday. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins runs the ball while pursued by the Tech defense in the second quarter of the Virginia Tech - UVa football game at Lane Stadium on Friday. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times