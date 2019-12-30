mg vt uva 112318

Tech' defenders Jovonn Quillen (26) and Coleman Fox (16) celebrate recovering a blocked kick for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Virginia Tech - University football game in Blacksburg Va. Friday November 23 2018. 11/24/2018: Virginia Tech players celebrate with the Commonwealth Cup after the Hokies beat UVa 34-31 in overtime Friday at Lane Stadium. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Virginia Tech players celebrate with the Commonwealth Cup after the Hokies beat UVa 34-31 in overtime Friday at Lane Stadium. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Tech defenders Jovonn Quillen (26) and Coleman Fox (16) celebrate a second quarter touchdown off a recovered blocked punt in Blacksburg on Friday. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Tech defenders Jovonn Quillen (26) and Coleman Fox (16) celebrate a second quarter touchdown off a recovered blocked punt in Blacksburg on Friday. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins runs the ball while pursued by the Tech defense in the second quarter of the Virginia Tech - UVa football game at Lane Stadium on Friday. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins runs the ball while pursued by the Tech defense in the second quarter of the Virginia Tech - UVa football game at Lane Stadium on Friday. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

 The Roanoke Times | File 2018

VIRGINIA TECH DEFENSIVE BACKS n Virginia Tech could be without starting defensive backs Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller in the Belk Bowl. Farley hasn’t practiced all week leading up to the game with a back injury while Waller has been hampered with a lower body injury. Fuente said both will be game time decisions for the matchup against Kentucky. The Wildcats don’t throw the ball a lot with receiver turned quarterback Lynn Bowden under center, but Tech’s backup defensive backs will still have plenty to worry about trying to secure the edge on run defense. The Hokies will rely on a combination of Jovonn Quillen (above), Armani Chatman and Brion Murray if Farley and Waller can’t play. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek

