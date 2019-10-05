Virginia Tech at Miami

Miami Gardens, Florida

How they scored

Virginia Tech 21 7 0 14 — 42

Miami 0 7 7 21 — 35

First quarter

VT—Hooker 13 run (Johnson kick), 9:48. Drive: Eight plays, 48 yards, 3:54. Key play: Hooker 15 run on third and 4 to UM 27. Virginia Tech 7, Miami 0.

VT—Keene 20 pass from Hooker (Johnson kick), 3:19. Drive: Two plays, 20 yards, :36. Key play: Waller 23 interception return to UM 23. Virginia Tech 14, Miami 0.

VT—Mitchell 1 run (Johnson kick), 2:16. Drive: Four plays, 20 yrds, :54. Key play: Hookier 15 run on third and 6 to UM 1. Virginia Tech 21, Miami 0.

Second quarter

VT—Keene 17 pass from Hooker (Johnson kick), 9:30. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 6:02. Key play: McClease 26 run on third and 10 to VT 46. Virginia Tech 28, Miami 0.

UM—Pope 38 pass from Perry (Baxa kick), :00. Drive: Five plays, 84 yards, 0:53. Key play: Thomas 39 pass from Petty to VT 45. Virginia Tech 28, Miami 7.

Third quarter

UM—Jordan 6 pass from Perry (Baxa kick), 9:38. Drive: Eight plays, 88 yards, 3:33. Key play: Jordan 28 pass from Perry on third and 10 to UM 40. Virginia Tech 28, Miami 14.

Fourth quarter

VT—Keene 5 pass from Hooker (Johnson kick), 12:43. Drive: Four plays, 80 yards, 1:35. Key play: Mitchell 67 pass from Hooker to UM 5. Virginia Tech 35, Miami 14.

UM—Thomas 13 pass from Perry (Baxa kick), 7:03. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 5:40. Key play: Osborn 11 pass from Perry on fourth and 5 to VT 13. Virginia Tech 35, Miami 21.

UM—Thomas 25 pass from Perry (Dallas run), 4:55. Drive: Seven plays, 61 yards, 1:12. Key play: Thomas 26 pass from Perry to VT 35. Virginia Tech 35, Miami 29.

UM—Dallas 62 run (kick failed), 3:16. Drive: Two plays, 69 yards, :50. Key play: Perry 7 run to UM 38. Virginia Tech 35, Miami 35.

VT—McClease 3 run (Johnson kick), 1:03. Five plays, 63 yards, 2:13. Key play: Keene 25 pass from Hooker on third and 5 to UM 3. Virginia Tech 42, Miami 35.

Team statistics

VT Miami

First downs 17 27

Rushes-yards 43-153 23-94

Passing 184 469

Comp-Att-Int 10-20-0 32-55-4

Return Yards 31 51

Punts-Avg. 7-46.3 3-41.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 5-50 11-90

Time of Possession 28:45 31:15

Individual statistics

Rushing

Virginia Tech, Hooker 16-76, McClease 14-57, King 12-19, Mitchell 1-1.

Miami, Dallas 6-66, C.Harris 2-19, Harley 2-18, Thomas 1-8, Murphy 1-1, J.Williams 2-(minus 2), Perry 9-(minus 16).

Passing

Virginia Tech, Hooker 10-20-0-184.

Miami, J.Williams 4-7-3-47, Perry 28-47-1-422, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

Receiving

Virginia Tech, Keene 5-73, Mitchell 3-75, Hazelton 1-29, Robinson 1-7.

Miami, Jordan 7-136, Thomas 6-124, Harley 5-36, Wiggins 4-64, Osborn 3-44, Dallas 3-12, Pope 2-45, C.Harris 1-6, Parrott 1-2.

Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks)

Virginia Tech, Ashby 6-5-1, Tisdale 4-5-0, Waller 4-1-0.5, Conner 4-1-1, Deablo 2-3-0, Floyd 3-1-0, Griffin 2-1-1.54, Chatman 1-2-0, Pollard 1-1-0, Farley 1-1-0, Hewitt 1-0-0, Belmar 1-0-1, Kendricks 1-0-1, Quillen 1-0-0, Crawford 0-1-0, Hollifield 0-1-0, Adams 0-1-0, Garbutt 0-1-0, Rivers 0-1-0, Totals 32-26-7.

Miami, Pinckney 10-1-0, Finley 6-1-0, Quarterman 3-3-0, Hall 3-3-0, Garvin 3-1-0, Hill 3-0-1, Carter 0-3-0, Bolden 2-0-0, Rousseau 2-0-1, Wiggins 2-0-0, Bethel 0-2-0, Ford 1-0-0, Ivey 1-0-0, Ptachman 1-0-0, Miller 1-0-0, Blades 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Silvera 0-1-0, Frierson 0-1-0, Totals 40-16-2.

