The Virginia State Golf Association announced on Tuesday that it will resume conducting sanctioned events on June 29, after many events were either canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three months.
And two of the association’s first three events will be played in the Roanoke Valley.
The first official event will be the senior four-ball championship on July 7-8 at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club in Williamsburg, but there will be a number of qualifiers played in advance of the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia and 2020 state amateur, beginning with a June 29 qualifier at Roanoke Country Club.
“We are excited to get the season started with this schedule of qualifiers,” VSGA director of championships and golf operations Josh Coates was quoted in a press release on Tuesday. “Even though we only have a couple weeks to conduct qualifying, we feel that it is important to provide everyone the opportunity to play their way into these championships rather than having a fully-exempt field or selection process.”
The State Open, which is ending a seven-year run at Ballyhack when the event is held July 16-18, follows the state women’s amateur, which will be July 14-16 at Roanoke Country Club.
The Homestead’s Old Course is still the planned destination for senior and super senior women’s amateur events from July 27-31.
In all, six events that had been scheduled to be played while the VSGA had suspended tournament operations have been rescheduled, including the women’s stroke play championship (Aug. 11-13 in Williamsburg), and the super senior stroke play (Sept. 2-3 at Danville Golf Club).
Seven events have been canceled, including the Virginia-West Virginia men’s team matches, and the Virginia-Carolinas women’s matches. Also off the calendar are the men’s senior stroke play and junior match play tournaments.
Locally, both the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame and Roanoke Valley Golf Association plan to hold their local tournaments.
The Hall of Fame men’s tournament is scheduled for June 12-14, with the women playing in June 13-14. The junior and senior tournaments will be July 23-24.
The RVGA men’s match play tournament is scheduled for July 31-Aug. 2 at Blue Hills Golf Club.
