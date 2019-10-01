The Silver Shako Trophy, a replica of a military dress hat, is up for grabs Saturday when VMI plays The Citadel for the 75th time. Bobby Ross knows something about rivalries involving military schools.
Ross played at VMI in the 1950s, and was The Citadel’s coach in the 1970s. He then coached Army against Navy 2004-06.
“There’s a little extra to the game in every aspect, the preparation, the pregame, the game itself,” Ross said of military schools’ meetings. “It has to do with an awful lot of respect for one another to begin with. It’s just a little bit more special, and it means a little bit more to each team.”
Ross, who grew up in Richmond, coached two NFL teams, the San Diego Chargers and the Detroit Lions, as well as Maryland and Georgia Tech, which shared the 1990 national championship with Colorado. Yet Ross on Monday called to mind a shortcoming: none of his Army teams beat Navy.
“I still have a regret over that,” he said.
Ross played quarterback and defensive back at VMI, and recalls details from games against The Citadel. He was The Citadel’s coach 1973-77 and has clear memories from each of the games his Bulldogs played against the Keydets. He won some. He lost some. He can’t forget any of them.
Coaches often sense the need to motivate players. In these rivalry games involving military schools, coaches calm down players, according to Ross.
“You have to back off kind of talking about it a little bit because both teams are so very, very intense,” said Ross, whose staff early in his tenure at The Citadel included future head coaches Frank Beamer, Jimmye Laycock, Ralph Friedgen and Cal McCombs.
Saturday’s meeting between VMI (2-3, 1-1 SoCon) and The Citadel (2-3, 0-1) in Charleston, South Carolina, extends a series that began in 1920. The rivalry adopted the name “The Military Classic of the South” in 1976, Ross’ fourth season at The Citadel, when the Keydets and Bulldogs began competing for the Silver Shako Trophy.
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim played at Air Force, and he compared VMI-The Citadel to Air Force-Navy and Air Force-Army games in which he participated.
“It’s every bit as big of a rivalry game as anybody else plays,” Wachenheim said.
The Citadel leads the series 42-30-2. VMI will try to reclaim the Silver Shako Trophy for the first time since 2002, when the Keydets downed The Citadel, 23-21, in Charlotte. The Citadel has beaten VMI 12 straight. The programs didn’t annually meet while VMI was a Big South Conference member from 2003 to 2013. Part of VMI’s decision to rejoin the Southern Conference was the opportunity to resume the rivalry with The Citadel.
“As teams become more equal to one another, that raises the intensity level,” Ross said.
He remains hopeful that VMI can break through Saturday, and become a stronger SoCon program. When the Keydets won 31-24 in overtime at East Tennessee State on Sept. 14, they snapped a 22-game losing streak in the league. VMI’s last winning record came in 1981.
“I think [VMI] can still become competitive at that level. You look at The Citadel. They’re darn competitive,” Ross said. “I’d like to see VMI put a little more money in their program and support it a little bit better. I think we’re a little deficient in that area, to be very honest with you.
“But I think we are better this year. I’ve seen them play twice, and I do think VMI is much better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.