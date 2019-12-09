BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced on Monday that the program has parted ways with longtime defensive line coach Charley Wiles, one of the last coaches on the Hokies’ staff whose time dates back to the Frank Beamer era.
Wiles, who had coached the defensive line since 1996, will not coach in the 2019 Belk Bowl against Kentucky.
The Murray State alum got his start in coaching as a Virginia Tech graduate assistant for Beamer in 1987. He is the third Hokies assistant who has been informed he will not be retained.
Tech announced on Sunday it wasn’t bringing back running backs coach Zohn Burden and defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell.
Wiles and defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who will retire following the Belk Bowl, were the last two assistants who were part of Beamer’s staff, and were retained when Fuente was hired following Beamer’s retirement.
“I’d like to thank Coach Wiles for his many contributions to the Virginia Tech football program,” Fuente said in a release. “Coach Wiles developed some of the finest defensive linemen in Tech’s history and helped many of them play at the next level or go on to success careers outside of football. These decisions are never easy and we wish Charley and his family the best going forward.”
Some of Wiles’ notable pupils during his tenure in Blacksburg include Cornell Brown, Corey Moore, Darryl Tapp, John Engelberger and Tim Settle.
“I’ll be forever indebted to Frank Beamer and Bud Foster for giving me an opportunity to begin my coaching career at Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant back in 1987,” Wiles said in a statement. “I could have never imagined the run we’d enjoy in Blacksburg when I returned in 1996. I’ve enjoyed every minute and was fortunate to coach countless young men who I will always consider part of my extended family. Having the opportunity to coach alongside my friend and mentor, Bud Foster, all these years has been an experience I’ll always cherish.”
Wiles told reporters in August he planned on continuing in coaching for the foreseeable future.
