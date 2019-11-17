BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is back in the Top 25 of the Associated Press Poll at No. 25 coming off a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday and five of their last six games.
The only other ACC member in the Top 25 is defending national champion and third-ranked Clemson.
The last time Tech was ranked was Sept. 30, 2018, when it was ranked 24th in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll. The Hokies got up to No. 12 after winning the season’s opening game against then-No. 19 Florida State. They rose to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. Tech was ranked for all but one week of the 2017 season in the AP Poll.
Additionally, Virginia Tech clinched a 27th straight bowl appearance with Saturday’s win.
The Hokies still have a chance to win the Coastal Division in the ACC with two games to play. They host Pittsburgh this week and finish out the year with a visit to Virginia. If they win out, they’ll earn the division title and a trip to the ACC Championship game.
Both the Cavaliers and Panthers were among the other teams receiving votes but not enough to qualify for the Top 25.
“We have a lot of football to play against some very good teams, but I think they’ve seen the improvement that they can make,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said after Saturday’s game. “I think they do have some confidence. I think it’s because they’ve had a little bit of success and they’ve stuck together through some hard times. That makes them feel better.”
Like old times
Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley had a flashback to his days as Maiden High School’s quarterback on Saturday.
Farley scored 58 total touchdowns as a senior and was one of North Carolina’s top quarterbacks behind future teammate Hendon Hooker.
He flashed those ball skills by running back an interception 17 yards for a touchdown with 5:52 left in the first half to give the Hokies a 28-0 lead.
“Oh my god — that’s what it felt like right there,” Farley said. “I played high school quarterback. I missed the end zone so much more than you guys know, so that was much needed for me.”
Punter Oscar Bradburn had pinned Georgia Tech at the 2-yard line, and Yellow Jackets quarterback James Graham made an off-balance throw from the end zone thanks to pressure from safety Chamarri Conner.
Farley thought about going straight up Georgia Tech’s sideline before bouncing to the outside, where teammates Dashawn Crawford, Emmanuel Belmar and Jermaine Waller turned into blockers to create a create an imposing wall.
“I didn’t see it immediately,” Farley said after the game. “I saw the guy open, so I actually was going to cut it off, but the ball, I guess he had to rush it out, so it was kind of like a duck. I just kind of caught it, and I was going to go to the left side, but I saw way too many Georgia Tech defenders, so I just ran away from them, I guess.”
Farley launched himself over the goal line for a signature moment in a breakout season during which he’s emerged as one of the ACC’s top defensive backs.
It was Virginia Tech’s 48th interception returned for a touchdown since 1996, a number tied for second most in the country.
“We brought a little bit of pressure, some zone pressure, and big play by Caleb and it’s great to see us defensively get on the board,” defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “I know we did it a couple weeks ago against Notre Dame. Sometimes those things snowball a little bit. I’d like it to be a trend here these next couple ballgames.”
Farley’s fourth interception this season tied him for the league lead with Wake Forest’s Amari Henderson and put him in the top 10 nationally.
He also leads the conference with 11 pass breakups .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.