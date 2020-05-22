Another member of the Stroman family is going to be a Hokie.
Jalen Stroman, the younger brother of Washington Redskins cornerback and former Virginia Tech standout Greg Stroman, announced Friday on Twitter that he has committed to play football for the Hokies.
His announcement video included the words, “Go Hokies for life.” He made the announcement on his birthday.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Stroman is a rising senior free safety and receiver at Patriot High School in Nokesville.
He made the All-Region 6B first team at defensive back as a junior last season. He made the All-Cedar Run District first team at defensive back and made the second team as a receiver.
Stroman told Techlunchpail.com last month that his top three schools were Virginia Tech, Virginia and Duke.
He also has tweeted about getting offers from Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Temple, Old Dominion, James Madison and Richmond.
Stroman is rated the No. 49 safety in the high school class of 2021 by the 247 Sports composite rankings.
Greg Stroman made the All-ACC first team as a Tech cornerback in 2017. He also earned All-ACC honorable mention as a return specialist. He was chosen by Washington in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He spent most of last season on injured reserve. He returned to Tech last November for ex-defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s final home game.
Webb to transfer
Tech reserve cornerback Jeremy Webb tweeted Thursday night that he plans to transfer to a new school for his final season of college football.
“After talking with my family and praying on it I’ve … [come] to the decision that it’s best for me to transfer to a new school and have the fresh start that I need,” he tweeted.
The junior-college transfer tore both of his Achilles tendons during his time in Blacksburg.
He suffered his first Achilles injury during offseason workouts in 2018, just days after arriving at Tech for summer school. He missed the 2018 season.
Webb was one day away from completing rehab on his torn left Achilles when he suffered the same injury to his right foot in December 2018. He missed spring practice in 2019.
In the wake of those two surgeries, he played in just three games as a fourth-year junior last fall. He had one tackle.
“I’d like to thank Coach [Ben] Hilgart and the rest of the strength and conditioning staff on getting me back ready to compete at … [a] high level, not only physically, but ready mentally as well,” Webb tweeted Thursday.
Webb also thanked Tech fans.
“Always keeping my spirits high,” he tweeted. “For that I’m forever grateful for you all.”
He also thanked his teammates for being there for him.
“Forming a bond I’ll cherish for a lifetime,” he wrote.
