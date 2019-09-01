CHESTNUT HILL — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster laid out two key factors in stopping Boston College running back A.J. Dillon ahead of the season opener — win gaps and be fundamentally sound.
The Hokies failed on both counts with the football game on the line Saturday. Dillon converted a key third-and-9 in the final 2 minutes to help Boston College run out the clock in its 35-28 win.
“It’s very frustrating,” Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd said. “Everybody knows we that we didn’t want to give them the first down.”
Tech loaded up the line of scrimmage to stop Dillon on the play. Free safety Divine Deablo got up right next to defensive end Emmanuel Belmar and Hokies linebackers (Rayshard Ashby and Dax Hollifield) crashed down after the snap.
Dillon still escaped through the line unscathed and shrugged off a diving tackle attempt from Floyd to gain 11 yards. Dashawn Crawford and Jermaine Waller dragged Dillon down from behind, but it was too late.
Foster came out of fall camp thinking the defense had turned a corner on those kinds of mistakes, but they kept popping up throughout the game like when Anthony Brown went untouched for a 28-yard touchdown on a keeper around the left side of the defensive line.
“A busted defense,” Foster said. “We’ve seen it a thousand times from our offense, our linebacker had a missed read and our safety had a missed read. Those are the things we’ve been doing [well] all camp.”
Second chance for Grimsley
When the Hokies put the ball on the ground fielding punts last season — which happened several times — Tech head coach Justin Fuente had a quick hook. He took a different route at BC when new first-string punt returner Hezekiah Grimsley had a muff late in the second quarter that was recovered by BC. Two plays later, the Eagles converted the mistake into a touchdown.
“It was misjudgment,” Grimsley said. “I was fair-catching it, but I just didn’t get my feet under it. It was just a short punt. It was misjudged.”
If Fuente was tempted to go with Tayvion Robinson, the talented true freshman who is listed No. 2 on the depth chart, he didn’t show it. Grimsley trotted onto the field after Boston College went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half.
“We left him in because we trust Hezzy,” Fuente said. “I’ve seen him work.”
Grimsley didn’t get a chance to field it — Boston College punter Grant Carlson knocked a short 30-yarder off the side of his foot — but the vote of confidence wasn’t lost on the receiver.
“Coach Fuente has still got a lot of trust in me,” Grimsley said. “I saw that when he put me back out there. He just told me, ‘Stay out of my own head. Just get your head back in the game.’ ”
