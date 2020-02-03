BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has landed a flashy recruit on national signing day each of the past two years.
The Hokies followed up landing four-star linebacker Dax Hollifield in 2018 by flipping Ohio State commit offensive lineman Doug Nester last year. Nester was the highest rated offensive linemen in program history.
Tech won’t be seeing quite as many stars on Wednesday.
The team signed 15 players on early signing day in December and added one more (Rutgers transfer Raheem Blacksheer) in the days that followed. Some departures after the regular season opened up additional room for the 2020 signing class, but the Hokies don’t appear to be in the running for any unsigned four-star talents.
Virginia Tech’s coaches focused on landing an additional receiver or two ahead of national signing day in the wake of Damon Hazelton, Jacoby Pinckney and Hezekiah Grimsley entering the transfer portal.
The Hokies nabbed a verbal commit on Super Bowl Sunday from South Carolina three-star receiver Dallan Wright, but it wasn’t all good news with Marshall graduate transfer Obi Obialo verbally committing to Oklahoma.
Both receivers spent the weekend in Blacksburg on official visits.
Tech offered Wright on Jan. 26 and it was the Saluda (S.C.) High School receiver’s first Power 5 offer. He had 87 catches for 1508 yards with 25 touchdowns as a senior. His recruitment heated up in recent weeks, with Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina also extending scholarship offers. A handful of FCS schools had offered him during the year.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder announced his decision on Twitter after taking an official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend.
Obialo, who made 13 starts as a junior in 2018 and had 42 catches for 505 yards with four touchdowns, would have brought some valuable experience to the roster. He ended up taking a redshirt in the fall after a foot injury sidelined him for much of the season. The Texas native started his career as a walk-on at Oklahoma State.
The addition of Wright will give the Hokies eight scholarship receivers heading into spring practice, including returning starters Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson. Turner led the team with 34 catches for 553 yards with four touchdowns while Robinson had 31 catches for 404 yards with a touchdown as a true freshman.
Tech remains in the mix for a pair of Georgia recruits — linebacker D.J. Lundy and defensive back Tyler Nelome.
Lundy originally planned to pick among his three finalists (Virginia Tech, Georgia and Vanderbilt) on early signing day, but delayed his decision. He visited Tech and Georgia in January and both coaching staffs took in-home visits in the last two weeks.
The 6-foot-0, 225-pounder is a three-star prospect out of Irwin County (Ga.) High School.
Tech has six scholarship linebackers on the roster heading into spring after Dylan Rivers signed a medical exemption. The Hokies signed two linebackers (junior college transfer Amare Barno and Dean Ferguson) last year, but didn’t add one on early signing day in December.
