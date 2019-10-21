Defending NCAA champion Virginia was picked 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball preseason poll Monday.
It is the lowest preseason ranking for a reigning NCAA men’s basketball champion since Connecticut was 17th to start the 2014-15 season. Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers lost De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Final Four most outstanding player Kyle Guy to the NBA draft.
Virginia Commonwealth, which returns four starters from an NCAA Tournament team, is No. 25 in the preseason poll. It’s VCU’s first appearance in the AP Top 25 since February 2015.
Michigan State topped the preseason poll for the first time in its history.
The Spartans were the overwhelming choice, with their veteran returnees led by star Cassius Winston. They topped 60 of 65 ballots in voting results released Monday, easily outdistancing No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Kansas — the only other teams to receive first-place votes.
Roughly half of the voters (33 of 65) chose Michigan State, Kentucky and Kansas in some order atop their ballot. Kentucky received two first-place votes, while Kansas received the other three.
Duke was fourth in the poll, followed by Louisville, Florida, Maryland, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Villanova to round out the top 10.
Michigan State had been ranked No. 1 for 12 weeks in the AP poll before Monday. But none had come in the preseason poll, with the Spartans starting at No. 2 four times in the past decade.
“It’s almost bizarre to me because I would’ve thought Magic’s team was No. 1,” coach Tom Izzo said in an interview with the AP.
Nope, the Magic Johnson-led bunch that beat Larry Bird and Indiana State in the 1979 NCAA title game started at No. 7.
The Spartans won 32 games last year and reached Izzo’s eighth Final Four before falling to Texas Tech. They return Winston with fellow starters Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry from that run, and they get back another starter in Joshua Langford after he missed much of last year with a foot injury.
That nucleus is good enough that only one voter picked the Spartans as low as third, with four others picking them second and the rest at No. 1. They will be tested right away, too: the Spartans open the season against Kentucky in a 1-vs-2 matchup Nov. 5 in New York.
“This is a program deal and it’s the players in the program, and I’m really proud of them for that,” Izzo said. “Unfortunately, what you are at the beginning of the year doesn’t help you at the end of the year, but I think it does say something about the program and what we’ve done over these years.”
It marks the ninth straight year that John Calipari’s Wildcats have been a top-five preseason pick and seventh in a row for Bill Self’s Jayhawks, who open the season with the program facing NCAA charges tied to a federal corruption investigation into the sport.
Kansas and Duke open their seasons against each other on the same bill with Michigan State-Kentucky.
The ACC, Big Ten and Southeastern conferences each had four ranked teams to lead all leagues.
The ACC ended last season with four top-10 teams, then picked back up with four teams all ranked in the top 11.
