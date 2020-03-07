BOYS
CLASS 6
Friday
Quarterfinals
Massaponax 58, Thomas Dale 53
South County 56, Washington-Liberty 51
Centreville 82, Lake Braddock 79
Western Branch 66, Potomac 56
March 10
Semifinals
Massaponax (20-7) vs. South County (26-3)
Western Branch (22-4) vs. Centreville (20-7), at Westfield H.S., 6:30 p.m.
March 14
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS 5
Friday
Quarterfinals
Green Run 78, Varina 51
Potomac Falls 69, Albemarle 47
Patrick Henry 53, Riverside 42
Norview 61, Henrico 50
March 10
Semifinals
Potomac Falls (20-6) vs. Green Run (23-3)
Norview (26-3) vs. Patrick Henry (22-4), at William Fleming H.S., 7 p.m.
March 14
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
Friday
Quarterfinals
King’s Fork 66, Monacan 62
George Washington 63, Loudoun County 55
Millbrook 61, Halifax County 58
Woodrow Wilson 67, Courtland 61
March 10
Semifinals
George Washington (20-8) vs. King’s Fork (23-3), at Norfolk State Univ., 6 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson (18-8) vs. Millbrook (21-7), at Sherando H.S., 7 p.m.
March 13
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Friday
Quarterfinals
Lakeland 60, Armstrong 52
Western Albemarle 51, Northside 49
Cave Spring 65, Liberty Christian 52
Central-Woodstock 46, Petersburg 45
March 10
Semifinals
Western Albemarle (23-6) vs. Lakeland (18-8)
Central-Woodstock (23-3) vs. Cave Spring (26-2), at Salem Civic Center, 8 p.m.
March 13
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
CLASS 2
Friday
Quarterfinals
Radford 58, Central-Wise 52, OT
Gate City 59, Glenvar 49
East Rockingham 77, Brunswick 70
John Marshall 136, Stuarts Draft 99
March 10
Semifinals
Gate City (23-5) vs. Radford (23-3), at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center, 4 p.m.
John Marshall (22-2) vs. East Rockingham (27-2), at Spotswood H.S., 7 p.m.
March 12
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Friday
Quarterfinals
Grundy 49, Parry McCluer 46
Mathews 59, Riverheads 56
Colonial Beach 49, Sussex Central 37
Saturday
Auburn (20-6) vs. Eastside (18-9), at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
Eastside-Auburn winner vs. Grundy (23-3)
Mathews (21-7) vs. Colonial Beach (23-5)
March 12
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS 6
Friday
Quarterfinals
James River-Midlothian 53, Osbourn Park 39
James Madison 46, West Springfield 39
Thomas Edison 49, George Marshall 41
Western Branch 72, Charles Colgan 71
March 10
Semifinals
James Madison (26-1) vs. James River-Midlothian (24-2)
Western Branch (22-4) vs. Thomas Edison (17-5)
March 14
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
CLASS 5
Friday
Quarterfinals
Princess Anne 91, Henrico 48
Woodgrove 51, William Fleming 47
Patrick Henry 57, Briar Woods 51
Highland Springs 59, Norview 55
March 10
Semifinals
Woodgrove (51-47) vs. Princess Anne (25-1), at Norfolk State Univ., 4 p.m.
Highland Springs (23-2) vs. Patrick Henry (22-5), at William Fleming H.S., 5:30 p.m.
March 14
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
Friday
Quarterfinals
Hampton 58, Hanover 31
Loudoun County 74, E.C. Glass 51
Millbrook 65, Pulaski County 58
Monacan 70, Grafton 25
March 10
Semifinals
Loudoun Valley (23-0) vs. Hampton (25-1), at Norfolk State Univ., 2 p.m.
Millbrook (27-1) vs. Monacan (24-2), at Midlothian H.S., 6:30 p.m.
March 13
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Friday
Quarterfinals
Lakeland 45, Brentsville 35
Spotswood 74, Abingdon 48
Lord Botetourt 63, Turner Ashby 30
Booker T. Washington 48, George Mason 45
March 10
Semifinals
Spotswood (26-2) vs. Lakeland (19-7)
Booker T. Washington (19-10) vs. Lord Botetourt (24-3), at Salem Civic Center, 6 p.m.
March 13
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2
Friday
Quarterfinals
Gate City 53, Floyd County 43
Luray 58, Poquoson 31
Strasburg 47, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 27
Saturday
Martinsville (20-8) vs. Union (20-7), at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
Gate City (18-11) vs. Union-Martinsville winner
Strasburg (26-3) vs. Luray (28-1)
March 12
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Friday
Quarterfinals
Honaker 65, George Wythe 59
PH-Glade Spring 51, Galax 30
Surry County 54, Lancaster 27
Riverheads 58, Rappahannock 52
March 10
Semifinals
Honaker (22-6) vs. PH-Glade Spring (25-2)
Riverheads (15-9) vs. Surry County (25-4)
March 12
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.