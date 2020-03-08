BOYS

CLASS 6

Friday

Quarterfinals

Massaponax 58, Thomas Dale 53

South County 56, Washington-Liberty 51

Centreville 82, Lake Braddock 79

Western Branch 66, Potomac 56

March 10

Semifinals

Massaponax (20-7) vs. South County (26-3), at James Robinson H.S., 8 p.m.

Western Branch (22-4) vs. Centreville (20-7), at Westfield H.S., 6:30 p.m.

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5

Friday

Quarterfinals

Green Run 78, Varina 51

Potomac Falls 69, Albemarle 47

Patrick Henry 53, Riverside 42

Norview 61, Henrico 50

March 10

Semifinals

Potomac Falls (20-6) vs. Green Run (23-3), at Norfolk State Univ. 8 p.m.

Norview (23-3) vs. Patrick Henry (22-4), at William Fleming H.S., 7 p.m.

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Friday

Quarterfinals

King’s Fork 66, Monacan 62

George Washington 63, Loudoun County 55

Millbrook 61, Halifax County 58

Woodrow Wilson 67, Courtland 61

March 10

Semifinals

George Washington (20-8) vs. King’s Fork (23-3), at Norfolk State Univ., 6 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson (18-8) vs. Millbrook (21-7), at Sherando H.S., 7 p.m.

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Friday

Quarterfinals

Lakeland 60, Armstrong 52

Western Albemarle 51, Northside 49

Cave Spring 65, Liberty Christian 52

Central-Woodstock 46, Petersburg 45

March 10

Semifinals

Western Albemarle (23-6) vs. Lakeland (18-8), at King’s Fork H.S., 8 p.m.

Central-Woodstock (23-3) vs. Cave Spring (26-2), at Salem Civic Center, 8 p.m.

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

CLASS 2

Friday

Quarterfinals

Radford 58, Central-Wise 52, OT

Gate City 59, Glenvar 49

East Rockingham 77, Brunswick 70

John Marshall 136, Stuarts Draft 99

March 10

Semifinals

Gate City (23-5) vs. Radford (23-3), at Radford Univ., 6 p.m.

John Marshall (22-2) vs. East Rockingham (27-2), at Spotswood H.S., 7 p.m.

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Friday

Quarterfinals

Grundy 49, Parry McCluer 46

Mathews 59, Riverheads 56

Colonial Beach 49, Sussex Central 37

Saturday

Auburn 57, Eastside 47

March 10

Semifinals

Auburn (21-6) vs. Grundy (23-3), at Riverview Elem./M.S., 7 p.m.

Mathews (21-7) vs. Colonial Beach (23-5), at King George H.S. 7 p.m.

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 6

Friday

Quarterfinals

James River-Midlothian 53, Osbourn Park 39

James Madison 46, West Springfield 39

Thomas Edison 49, George Marshall 41

Western Branch 72, Charles Colgan 71

March 10

Semifinals

James Madison (26-1) vs. James River-Midlothian (24-2), at Manchester H.S., 6:30 p.m.

Western Branch (22-4) vs. Thomas Edison (17-5), at James Robinson H.S., 6 p.m.

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5

Friday

Quarterfinals

Princess Anne 91, Henrico 48

Woodgrove 51, William Fleming 47

Patrick Henry 57, Briar Woods 51

Highland Springs 59, Norview 55

March 10

Semifinals

Woodgrove (18-6) vs. Princess Anne (25-1), at Norfolk State Univ., 4 p.m.

Highland Springs (23-2) vs. Patrick Henry (22-5), at William Fleming H.S., 5:30 p.m.

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Friday

Quarterfinals

Hampton 58, Hanover 31

Loudoun County 74, E.C. Glass 51

Millbrook 65, Pulaski County 58

Monacan 70, Grafton 25

March 10

Semifinals

Loudoun Valley (23-0) vs. Hampton (25-1), at Norfolk State Univ., 2 p.m.

Millbrook (27-1) vs. Monacan (24-2), at Midlothian H.S., 6:30 p.m.

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Friday

Quarterfinals

Lakeland 45, Brentsville 35

Spotswood 74, Abingdon 48

Lord Botetourt 63, Turner Ashby 30

Booker T. Washington 48, George Mason 45

March 10

Semifinals

Spotswood (26-2) vs. Lakeland (19-7), at King’s Fork H.S., 6 p.m.

Booker T. Washington (19-10) vs. Lord Botetourt (24-3), at Salem Civic Center, 6 p.m.

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2

Friday

Quarterfinals

Gate City 53, Floyd County 43

Luray 58, Poquoson 31

Strasburg 47, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 27

Saturday

Union 83, Martinsville 30

March 10

Semifinals

Gate City (18-11) vs. Union (21-7), at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.

Strasburg (26-3) vs. Luray (28-1), at Page County H.S., 6:30 p.m.

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Friday

Quarterfinals

Honaker 65, George Wythe 59

PH-Glade Spring 51, Galax 30

Surry County 54, Lancaster 27

Riverheads 58, Rappahannock 52

March 10

Semifinals

Honaker (22-6) vs. PH-Glade Spring (25-2), at Emory & Henry College, 7 p.m.

Riverheads (15-9) vs. Surry County (25-4), at Sussex Central H.S., 6 p.m.

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

