Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Scott Stadium, Charlottesville
How they scored
Virginia Tech 3 3 21 3 — 30
Virginia 13 0 7 19 — 39
First quarter
UVa—Perkins 39 run (kick failed), 12:14. Drive: Eight plays, 75 yards, 2:46. Key play: Perkins 19 run on third and 14 to UVa 40. Virginia 6, Virginia Tech 0.
VT—FG Johnson 21, 3:26. Drive: Eight plays, 54 yards, 4:39. Key play: Hazelton 23 pass from Hooker to UVa 27. Virginia 6, Virginia Tech 3.
UVa—Perkins 67 run (Delaney kick), 2:32. Drive: Three plays, 75 yards, :54. Key play: Jana 8 pass from Perkins to UVa 33. Virginia 13, Virginia Tech 3.
Second quarter
VT—FG Johnson 26, 2:06. Drive: Seven plays, 20 yards, 2:49. Key play: Robinson 35 punt return to UVa 28. Virginia 13, Virginia Tech 6.
Third quarter
VT—Hooker 34 run (Johnson kick), 12:52. Drive: Five plays, 75 yards, 2:08. Key play: Hazelton 30 pass from Hooker to UVa 45. Virginia 13, Virginia Tech 13.
VT—McClease 1 run (Johnson kick), 4:42. Drive: Eight plays, 71 yards, 4:22. Key play: Hazelton 20 pass from Hooker to VT 49. Virginia Tech 20, Virginia 13.
UVa—Kemp 25 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), 2:24. Drive: Seven plays, 79 yards, 2:18. Key play: Reed 42 pass from Perkins to VT 35. Virginia 20, Virginia Tech 20.
VT—Turner 61 pass from Hooker (Johnson kick), :48. Drive: Four plays, 75 yards, 1:36. Key play: Hooker 6 run on third and 2 to VT 39. Virginia Tech 27, Virginia 20.
Fourth quarter
UVa—Taulapapa 2 run (Delaney kick), 13:30. Drive: Five plays, 75 yards, 2:18. Key play: Jana 37 pass from Perkins to VT 38. Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 27.
VT—FG Johnson 47, 10:58. Drive: Six plays, 27 yards, 2:32. Key play: King 43 kickoff return to VT 44. Virginia Tech 30, Virginia 27.
UVa—FG Delaney 25, 7:35. Drive: Five plays, 67 yards, 3:23. Key play: Dubois 67 pass from Perkins to UVa 8. Virginia 30, Virginia Tech 30.
UVa—FG Delaney 48, 1:23. Drive: Nine plays, 34 yards, 3:24. Key play: Perkins 10 run to VT 35. Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 30.
UVa—Hanback fumble recovery in end zone (run failed), 1:01. Key play: Hooker sacked by Alonso in end zone. Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30.
Team statistics
VT UVa
First downs 25 14
Rushes-yards 45-172 25-181
Passing 311 311
Comp-Att-Int 18-30-2 20-33-1
Return Yards 126 40
Punts-Avg. 4-41.0 6-29.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-141 7-62
Time of Possession 33:39 26:21
Individual statistics
Rushing
Virginia Tech, McClease 16-86, Hooker 21-44, Turner 3-25, K.King 3-11, Keene 2-6.
Virginia, Perkins 19-164, Taulapapa 6-17.
Passing
Virginia Tech, Hooker 18-30-2-311.
Virginia, Perkins 20-33-1-311.
Receiving
Virginia Tech, Turner 7-134, Hazelton 7-118, T.Robinson 3-45, Keene 1-14.
Virginia, J.Reed 5-66, Dubois 4-139, Jana 4-56, Kemp 3-32, Cowley 3-9, Kelly 1-9.
Missed field goals—None.
Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks)
VT, Deablo 7-4-0, Hollifield 5-4-1, Conner 3-4-0, Ashby 3-4-0, Waller 3-1-0, Chatman 3-1-0, Floyd 3-1-0, Crawford 2-2-1, Belmar 2-1-0, Hewitt 0-2-0, Shadley 1-0-0, Garbutt 0-1-0, Quillen 0-1-0, Totals 32-26-2.
UVa, Blount 7-1-0, Smith 5-3-0, Cross 4-3-0, Faumui 3-4-1.5, Mack 5-1-0, Taylr 4-2-1, Zandier 2-4-0.5, Gahm 4-1-1, Hanback 3-2-0, Snowden 2-21, Alonso 1-3-1, Grant 3-0-0, Cowley 1-0-0, Griffin 1-0-0, Atkins 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Wicks 0-1-0, Milledge 0-1-0, Swobodoa 0-1-0, Glaser 0-1-0, Totals 47-30-6.
