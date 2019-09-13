VIRGINIA QUARTERBACK n
Bryce Perkins is a player to watch every week. Along with four touchdown passes, he has rushed for a touchdown and leads the Cavaliers in rushing
and total offense after two games. Perkins was intercepted twice in a Sept. 6 meeting with William and Mary. He’s made no secret of a need to avoid turnovers against the Seminoles. — Breakdowns by Doug Doughty
