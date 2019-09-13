William Mary Virginia Football

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) runs in front of William & Mary defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

 Associated Press

VIRGINIA QUARTERBACK n

Bryce Perkins is a player to watch every week. Along with four touchdown passes, he has rushed for a touchdown and leads the Cavaliers in rushing

and total offense after two games. Perkins was intercepted twice in a Sept. 6 meeting with William and Mary. He’s made no secret of a need to avoid turnovers against the Seminoles. — Breakdowns by Doug Doughty

