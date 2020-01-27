Men’s basketball
Tuesday
No. 5 Florida State at Virginia
7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena
Records: No. 5 Florida State (17-2, 7-1 ACC); Virginia (13-6, 5-4 ACC)
TV: ESPN
Last meeting: The Seminoles defeated UVa 54-50 on Jan. 15 in Tallahassee, Florida
Florida State probable starters: F Devin Vassell (13.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg), G Trent Forrest (11.8 ppg, 4. 3 apg), G M.J. Walker (11.4 ppg), F Raiquan Gary (6.1 ppg), F Malik Osborne (5.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg).
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg), F Braxton Key (10.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg), G Kihei Clark (10.0 ppg, 5.9 apg), C Jay Huff (8.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (5.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
Notes: Florida State, ranked in the Associated Press top five for the first time in 48 years, has won four of the last six games in the series and the Seminoles are one of the few teams that has a winning record over UVa in Tony Bennett’s tenure as the Cavaliers’ coach, 9-8. … Virginia is 4-1 against Florida State in the last five games at John Paul Jones Arena, but JPJ has not been as favorable a setting for Virginia this year. The Cavaliers have lost three of their last five home games after going 15-1 at home last year. … Florida State has won nine games in a row, including an 85-84 victory Saturday over visiting Notre Dame in a controversial finish that resulted in Irish coach Mike Brey being fined $20,000 for his criticism of the officiating.
— Doug Doughty
