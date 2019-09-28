Virginia at Notre Dame
Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
How they scored
Virginia 7 10 0 3 — 20
Notre Dame 14 0 14 7 — 35
First quarter
UVa—Reed 6 pass from Perkins (Delaney Kick), 10:58. Drive: 7 plays, 69 yards, 4:02. Key play: Reed 43 pass from Perkins to Notre Dame 10. Virginia 7, Notre Dame 0.
ND—Jones 5 run (Doerer kick), 4:35. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:23. Key play: Finke 28 pass from Book to UVa 14. Notre Dame 7, Virgina 7.
ND—Flemister 11 run (Doerer kick), :18. Drive: 4 plays, 54 yards, 1:49. Key play: Okwara forces and recovers UVa fumble on Notre Dame 44. Notre Dame 14, Virginia 7
Second quarter
UVa—FG Delaney 32, 8:07. Drive 15 plays, 61 yards, 7:11. Key play: UVa converts fourth and 1 on 4-yard run by Taulapapa. Notre Dame 14, Virginia 10.
UVa—Dubois 16 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), :43. Drive: 3 plays, 2 yards, 1:20. Key play: Duboise 39 pass from Perkins to ND 33. Virginia 17, Notre Dame 14.
Third quarter
ND—Jones 2 run (Doerer kick), 9:20. Drive: 2 plays, 7 yards, :30. Key play: Tagovailoa returns recovered fumble 48 yards to UVa 7. Notre Dame 21, Virginia 17.
ND—Ogundeji 23 fumble return (Doerer kick), 1:41. Key play: Perkins fumbles when sacked by Okwara on UVa 24. Notre Dame 28, Virginia 17.
Fourth quarter
ND—Jones 30 run (Doerer kick), 10:28. Drive: 5 plays, 71 yards, 2:04. Key play: Jones 28 run to UVa 40. Notre Dame 35, Virginia 17.
UVa—FG Delaney 27, 6:26. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 4:00. Key play: Doubois 15 pass from Perkins to Notre Dame 10. Notre Dame 35, Virginia 20.
Team statistics
UVa ND
First downs 19 19
Rushes-yards 29-4 35-178
Passing 334 165
Comp-Att-Int 30-43-2 17-25-0
Return Yards 56 17
Punts-Avg. 4-40.25 6-36.16
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-52 9-71
Time of Possession 33:32 26:28
Individual statistics
Rushing
Virginia — Taulapapa 10-31, J.Reed 1-3, Cowley 0-0, Kier 2-(minus 1), Perkins 16-(minus 29).
Notre Dame — T.Jones 18-131, Flemister 6-27, Book 7-10, J.Smith 3-8, Young 1-2.
Passing
Virginia — Perkins 30-43-2-334.
Notre Dame — Book 17-25-0-165.
Receiving
Virginia— Dubois 9-143, J.Reed 9-107, Jana 4-23, Cowley 3-34, Kemp 3-10, Chatman 2-17.
Notre Dame — Claypool 6-30, Kmet 4-65, Young 3-19, Finke 2-32, Flemister 1-13, T.Jones 1-6.
