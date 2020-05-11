AUTO RACING
n 8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws eDirt Racing Shootout (live)
n 9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Glory Road: IndyCar/NASCAR Crossover”
n 9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Glory Road: Blacker”
GOLF
n 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Golf Channel, marathon of highlights from PGA Championships in 2002, 2009, 2018, 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007
n 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the PGA Championship,” Part II
n 9 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” 2018 PGA Championship
KOREAN BASEBALL
n 2 p.m.: ESPN2, KT at NC (same-day tape)
n 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, SK at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
n 1 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Mets-Washington game
n 4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Washington-Cincinnati game
n 7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 L.A. Angels-Baltimore game
n 8 p.m.: ESPN, 2001 World Series, Game 4, Arizona-N.Y. Yankees
MEN’S BASKETBALL
n 11 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”
Noon: ACC Network, 2013 Big East championship, Syracuse-Louisville
n 2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Duke-Miami game
n 5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Syracuse-Pitt game
n 7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing but Net: Featured” (new interview special)
n 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Duke-Syracuse game
NBA
n 6 pm.: ESPN2, “E:60 Pro Basketball Stories”
n 7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
NHL
n 5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 Western Conference finals, Game 1, Nashville-Anaheim
