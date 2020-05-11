AUTO RACING

n 8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws eDirt Racing Shootout (live)

n 9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Glory Road: IndyCar/NASCAR Crossover”

n 9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Glory Road: Blacker”

GOLF

n 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Golf Channel, marathon of highlights from PGA Championships in 2002, 2009, 2018, 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007

n 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the PGA Championship,” Part II

n 9 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” 2018 PGA Championship

KOREAN BASEBALL

n 2 p.m.: ESPN2, KT at NC (same-day tape)

n 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, SK at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

n 1 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Mets-Washington game

n 4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Washington-Cincinnati game

n 7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 L.A. Angels-Baltimore game

n 8 p.m.: ESPN, 2001 World Series, Game 4, Arizona-N.Y. Yankees

MEN’S BASKETBALL

n 11 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”

Noon: ACC Network, 2013 Big East championship, Syracuse-Louisville

n 2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Duke-Miami game

n 5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Syracuse-Pitt game

n 7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing but Net: Featured” (new interview special)

n 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Duke-Syracuse game

NBA

n 6 pm.: ESPN2, “E:60 Pro Basketball Stories”

n 7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NHL

n 5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 Western Conference finals, Game 1, Nashville-Anaheim

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

