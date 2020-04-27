AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws eDirt Racing Shootout, at virtual Eldora Speedway
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Players Championship, final round, with Rory McIlroy commenting in live video feed beginning at 4:30 p.m.
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” 1999 British Open, final round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 3
4 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Baltimore-Washington game
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2003 ALCS, Game 7, Boston-New York
7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 NLDS, Game 2, Washington-Chicago
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Minnesota-Baltimore game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
9 a.m. and 9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Duke-Pittsburgh game
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Undefeated Presents: Why I Play”
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete”
NFL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Undefeated Presents: Year of the Black Quarterback”
NHL
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Pittsburgh-Washington game
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1974 Stanley Cup finals, Game 6, Boston-Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2006 Pittsburgh-Washington game
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1991 NHL All-Star Game
TENNIS
9 p.m.: ESPN2, “In Depth: Serena and Common”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 Duke-Tennessee game
