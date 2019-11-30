MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Coan delivered two touchdown passes in the snow for Wisconsin and the Badgers thumped Minnesota 38-17 on Saturday and repossessed Paul Bunyan’s Axe to win the Big Ten West Division.
Quintez Cephus caught five passes for 114 yards, including a 47-yarder for a score midway through the third quarter that gave Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2, No. 12 CFP) a 17-7 lead. Coan connected with Jonathan Taylor for a 28-yard touchdown strike late in the second quarter that gave the Badgers the lead after a slow start, sending them to the Big Ten championship game for a rematch with second-ranked Ohio State.
The Gophers (10-2, 7-2). watched their dream season take a painful hit from their oldest rival.
No. 11 Baylor 61, Kansas 6
LAWRENCE, Kan. — JaMycal Hasty rushed for three touchdowns and Baylor forced six turnovers.
Charlie Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) equaled the school record for wins in Matt Rhule’s third season as coach. Next up for Baylor is the Big 12 championship game next Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma.
Kansas (3-9, 1-8) finished Les Miles’ first season as coach with its fourth straight loss.
No. 12 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Journey Brown ran for 103 yards with three touchdowns and No. 12 Penn State pulled away from Rutgers.
Will Levis played quarterback for the Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) in place of injured started Sean Clifford and added 108 rushing yards on 17 carries and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson in the fourth quarter.
Isaih Pacheco led Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten) with 102 yards rushing on 18 carries and Johnny Langan completed 12 of 24 passes for 164 yards with 58 rushing yards.
No. 14 Oregon 24, Oregon State 10
EUGENE, Ore. — Justin Herbert threw for 174 yards and a touchdown in his final game at Autzen Stadium and Oregon held off Oregon State in the 123rd Civil War rivalry game.
Oregon (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record at home for the eighth time. The Ducks reached 10 wins overall for the first time since 2014. Oregon was already assured of a spot in the Pac-12 championship game.
Oregon State (5-7, 4-5) was denied a bid for bowl eligibility in coach Jonathan Smith’s second year.
No. 15 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24
STANFORD, Calif. — Ian Book threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and Notre Dame reached double-digit wins for the third straight season.
Book threw two TD passes to Chase Claypool and also connected with Tony Jones Jr. and Tommy Tremble to help the Fighting Irish (10-2, No. 16 CFP) snap a five-game losing streak at Stanford Stadium. Notre Dame also put together three straight seasons of at least 10 wins for the second time in school history, having previously done it under Lou Holtz from 1991-93.
Davis Mills threw two TD passes for the Cardinal (4-8), who have lost four straight for the first time since 2007. Stanford also finished with its first losing record since 2008, ending a streak of 10 straight bowl bids.
other results
Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee freshman Eric Gray rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns as the Volunteers trounced Vanderbilt to end the regular season with a five-game winning streak.
Lightning caused the game to start 28 minutes late. A second lightning delay lasting 39 minutes occurred midway through the fourth quarter.
Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) clinched its first winning season since 2016 as it continued its rebound from a 1-4 start.
Vanderbilt (3-9, 1-7) was seeking its fourth straight victory in an annual series that Tennessee has traditionally dominated.
Marshall 30, FIU 27
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Brenden Knox scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to cap a 146-yard day and Marshall (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) edged Florida International (6-6, 3-5).
Northwestern 29, Illinois 10
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Northwestern got its first Big Ten conference win of the season and beat Illinois for a fifth straight year.
The Illini (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are still bowl-bound while Northwestern’s season (3-9, 1-8) ended, but the victory was a sweet finish for the Wildcats’ season.
Indiana 44, Purdue 41 (2OT)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After throwing his third touchdown pass in the first overtime, Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey’s second 1-yard scoring run sent the Hoosiers (8-4, 5-4) home with a thrilling double overtime victory at Purdue (4-8, 3-6) and the Old Oaken Bucket.
Michigan State 19, Maryland 16
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Matt Coghlin kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:14 remaining, and Michigan State became bowl eligible with a victory over Maryland.
It was hardly an impressive performance for the Spartans (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) against a Maryland team (3-9, 1-8) that had lost eight of its previous nine games, but Michigan State did just enough late.
Air Force 20, Wyoming 6
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Free safety Jeremy Fejedelem led a strong defensive effort with his first two interceptions of the season, and Air Force (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West) rolled to its seventh straight win by beating Wyoming (7-4, 4-4) amid gusting winds and near freezing temperatures.
note
Missouri fires coach and ex-player Odom
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom on Saturday, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the brutal SEC.
The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday.
That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a perfectly middling mark after Gary Pinkel’s successful
