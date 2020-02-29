FORT WORTH, Texas — Baylor coach Scott Drew always enjoys watching Desmond Bane play, except when the TCU guard is going against the Bears.
This time, Bane may have cost No. 2 Baylor a shot at its first Big 12 title.
Bane scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, with eight in a row during TCU’s big tiebreaking run, in a 75-72 win on Saturday. It was the highest-ranked opponent the Horned Frogs have ever beaten on their home court, and fans streamed onto the court at the buzzer to celebrate.
Baylor (25-3, 14-2 Big 12) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row.
Bane made a long tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left that put the Frogs (16-13, 7-9) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared Butler, Bane then made a turnaround jumper before adding another 3 to make it 63-55 with just over three minutes left.
That was part of 13 points in a row by TCU, and a bigger 18-1 spurt that Bane had started with another 3-pointer.
PJ Fuller added 21 points for the Horned Frogs, while Jaire Grayer had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Butler and Freddie Gillespie both had 18 points while MaCio Teague had 13 for Baylor, the highest-ranked team to visit TCU since then-No. 1 Kansas in December 2003 . Gillespie also had 17 rebounds.
SATURDAY
No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Kentucky used a big run in the first half before holding off Auburn to clinch the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.
The Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) entered with a two-game lead on the second-place Tigers (24-5, 11-5) but had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the 20-3 spurt over 5:47 and eventually build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky stayed ahead in a foul-plagued half by making 14 free throws down the stretch. That included seven by Quickley, who made all 11 from the line.
Kentucky made 27 of 33 free throws while Auburn hit 13 of 22 in a game featuring 23 fouls by each team. The schools also finished with 38 rebounds each.
Tyrese Maxey added 17 points as the Wildcats won their eighth consecutive game and avenged a 75-66 loss to Auburn on Feb. 1.
J’Von McCormick had 13 points for the Tigers, who shot 36% .
No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn State 68
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza
scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half.
Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season.
Garza had nine points in the Hawkeyes’ 18-6 run to start the second half. Iowa closed the first half on a 13-4 run to take a 35-34 halftime lead.
Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, his 16th career double-double. Freshman Seth Lundy had a career-high 19 points.
Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54
PHILADELPHIA — Luwane Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Providence to its fifth win over a Top 25 team this month, holding off Villanova.
The Friars (17-12, 10-6) boosted their NCAA Tournament resume with a win in Philly where they led for the balance of the game. Providence already knocked off Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Marquette during their ranked-win streak in February. The Friars won their fourth straight game overall and have put behind a disastrous start to the season — which included losses to Long Beach State and College of Charleston — to aid their tournament chances.
The Wildcats (22-7, 11-5) played their worst game of the season, missing 21 of 24 of their shots from beyond the arc. The Friars outscored Villanova 16-3 over the final eight minutes.
Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.— Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points two days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over West Virginia.
The Sooners (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) built a 21-point lead in the second half and cruised from there to complete a regular-season sweep of the Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9), who have lost six of seven.
Miles McBride came off the bench to score 13 points for West Virginia, which went scoreless over the final 5:43 of the first half and trailed 25-21 at the break.
Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58
LUBBOCK, Texas —
Andrew Jones had a career-high 22 points for the second game in a row and the Longhorns (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) scored the game’s last eight points over the final minute to upset Texas Tech, stretching their winning streak to four games .
Royce Hamm Jr. had a putback layup to put Texas up 62-58 with 50 seconds left. Texas Tech then had a chance to cut the gap, but freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey’s dunk attempt ricocheted off the back of the rim. Matt Coleman III got the rebound and turned that into a fastbreak layup for Texas.
The Red Raiders (18-11, 9-7), the Big 12 co-champions last season when they made it to the NCAA championship game, didn’t score again. Tech lost both of its games this week after getting back into the Top 25 and faces the nation’s top two teams next week.
Ramsey led Texas Tech with 13 points.
No. 1 Kansas 62, Kansas State 58
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches, and the cold-shooting Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1) held on to beat Kansas State for their 14th straight win.
Azubuike finished with six points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes after hurting his ankle in the opening minutes of the game. David McCormack came off the bench to score nine in his place, helping Kansas edge closer to clinching at least a share of another Big 12 title.
Cartier Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 apiece for the Wildcats (9-20, 2-14), who were held scoreless for nearly 5½ minutes late in the game. That allowed Kansas to score eight straight points and break open a 48-all game, then cruise to its 11th win in the last 12 games between the bitter rivals.
No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79
MILWAUKEE — Sandro Mamukelashvili had a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to back Myles Powell’s 28 points as the Pirates (21-7, 13-3 Big East) built a big second-half lead and then held off Marquette.
Seton Hall led 44-35 at the half and extended the margin to 24 points midway through the final 20 minutes before Marquette rallied to 84-79 on a 3-pointer by Sacar Anim with 34 seconds left.
Markus Howard had 37 points for the Golden Eagles (18-10, 8-8), who have lost four of their last five.
No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64
MALIBU, Calif. — Yoeli Childs scored a career-high 38 points and BYU completed a perfect February as it rallied past Pepperdine.
The Cougars (24-7, 13-3 West Coast Conference) trailed 37-32 before they went on an 11-3 run to seize control and extend their win streak to nine. BYU clinched the No. 2 seed and a double bye in the conference tournament.
Kessler Edwards led the Waves (15-15, 8-8) with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.