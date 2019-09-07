ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army on Saturday.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second extra period and would have lost to the Black Knights (1-1) at the end of regulation if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21. Army had won 10 straight since.
In overtime , Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet’s third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.
Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Kwity Paye recovered the fumble to end the game.
Top 25
No. 2 Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa passed for three TDs and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of Alabama’s victory.
Henry Ruggs III collected a lateral and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play for the Crimson Tide (2-0). It didn’t get any better for the Aggies (0-2) .
Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy tied the school record with three TD catches, covering 21, 23 and 19 yards. He caught eight passes for 103 yards .
No. 3 Georgia 63, Murray State 17
ATHENS, Ga. — D’Andre Swift ran for two TDs, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and No. 3 Georgia broke loose in the second quarter against FCS school Murray State.
Georgia (2-0) got off to a sluggish start and went to the second quarter tied at 7 after giving up a long touchdown pass to the Racers (1-1). But the Bulldogs finally erupted for a 35-point barrage in the second period.
Fromm completed his last nine passes and finished 10 of 11.
No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Ohio State.
J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two TDs — all in the first half — as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati (1-1) in Luke Fickell’s return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State, then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.
The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week win over UCLA but their chances of beating Ohio State for the first time in 122 years began to dissipate when Justin Fields scurried up for the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes’ second drive of the game. By halftime it was 28-0.
No. 13 Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17
SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half.
After a shaky first half, Utah (2-0) clamped down on the Huskies (1-1) with an effective pass rush, an interception and a fourth-down stop. Huntley finished 14 for 19 for 214 yards .
No. 17 Wisconsin 62, Central Michigan 0
MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and Wisconsin cruised past Central Michigan.
While Wisconsin (2-0) had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs.
Taylor ran for 102 yards. Cephus had six catches for 130 yards, both career highs .
No. 20 Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three TDs and Iowa (2-0) rolled past Rutgers (1-1) in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two TD passes for the Hawkeyes. They’ve allowed just 14 points in two games . Smith-Marsette finished with 113 yards receiving.
No. 22 Wash. State 59, Northern Colo. 17
PULLMAN, Wash. — Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four TDs and Washington State pounded FCS Northern Colorado.
Gordon completed 31 of 39 passes with one interception. Max Borghi scored three TDs and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for the Cougars (2-0).
OTHER
Missouri 38, WVU 7
COLUMBIA, Mo. —
Kelly Bryant threw for 150 yards and three scores while playing fewer than three quarters due to the heat, and Missouri forced three turnovers and didn’t commit one of its own in a rout of West Virginia.
Albert Okwuegbunam had two of the touchdown grabs and Barrett Banister the other one, while Larry Rountree added 99 yards and a score on the ground.
Nick Bolton had a pair of interceptions and returned one for a score, while the Tigers (1-1) limited the Mountaineers (1-1) to just 30 yards rushing .
S.D. State 23, UCLA 14
PASADENA, Calif. — Ryan Agnew passed for a career-high 293 yards and a touchdown, Matt Araiza kicked three field goals and San Diego State defeated UCLA for the first time.
It is San Diego State’s fifth victory over a Pac-12 team since 2016, but it was 0-21-1 against UCLA coming into the game.
S. Carolina 72, Charleston So. 10
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Second-string quarterback Ryan Hilinski completed 24 of 30 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score leading the Gamecocks (1-1) to a rout of Charleston Southern (0-2).
Hilinski took over at QB after Jake Bentley broke his foot last week against North Carolina.
LATE FRIDAY
No. 24 Boise State 14, Marshall 7
BOISE, Idaho —
The No. 24 Broncos (2-0) held the Thundering Herd to zero yards of offense in the second half and got just enough offense to grind out a win.
Freshman QB, Hank Bachmeier was 22 of 34 for 282 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also scored on a 1-yard run .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.