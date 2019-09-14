PROVO, Utah — Dayan Ghanwoloku intercepted a tipped pass in overtime after Jake Oldroyd kicked a 43-yard field to give BYU the lead, and the Cougars beat No. 24 Southern California 30-27 on Saturday, their second straight OT victory over a traditional power program.
Zach Wilson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for BYU (2-1), which won at Tennessee last week. Ty’Son Williams added 99 yards on 19 carries.
Kedon Slovis threw for 281 yards and two TDs for USC (2-1), but was picked off three times, including on the final play of the game.
TOP 25
Arizona State 10, No. 18 Michigan St. 7
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds to go, and Arizona State (3-0) beat Michigan State (2-1) after the Spartans had a tying field goal negated by a penalty.
Matt Coghlin’s 42-yard kick appeared to have tied it with six seconds remaining, but a replay showed too many men on the field for Michigan State, which had rushed the field goal team on in a disorganized fashion.
Coghlin had to try again from farther back, and he hooked the kick left for his third miss of the day.
No. 2 Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his personal best with five TDs to help Alabama open SEC play with a win over South Carolina.
Tagovailoa and his receivers quickly got the Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0) rolling with first-quarter TD passes of 24 yards to Najee Harris and 81 yards to Henry Ruggs III. Whenever the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1) drew within range, Tagovailoa came right back to restore Alabama’s edge.
DeVonta Smith had 136 yards and two TDs on eight catches, and Ruggs had six catches for 122 yards.
No. 3 Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0
ATHENS, Ga. — Jake Fromm threw for 279 yards and three TDs before taking the rest of the day off and the Bulldogs (3-0) romped to a victory over Arkansas State.
With thousands of Georgia fans wearing pink instead of red to honor Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson’s wife, Wendy, who died last month from breast cancer, the Bulldogs scored on six of seven possessions in the first half, building a 34-0 lead against the Red Wolves (1-2).
No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —
J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and a touchdown, caught one of Fields’ three TD passes and then sat for most of the second half as the Buckeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) blew out Indiana for their ninth straight win.
Fields finished 14 of 24 for 199 yards while starting the scoring with a 3-yard TD run. Since transferring from Georgia, Fields has logged nine TD passes and four touchdown runs.
No. 7 Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ian Book threw a career-high five touchdown passes and Notre Dame’s defense came up with three first-half interceptions as the Fighting Irish (2-0) rolled past New Mexico (1-1) in the final tuneup for a showdown at No. 3 Georgia.
The senior QB rebounded from a lackluster outing in a win at Louisville to complete 15 of 24 passes for 360 yards. Book finished with another 46 yards rushing yards and a 1-yard TD.
No. 11 Utah 31, Idaho State 0
SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Huntley threw for 282 yards and three TDs and Zach Moss ran for 106 yards and a score as the Utes (3-0) shut out Idaho State (1-1).
In the first quarter, Moss passed Tony Lindsay for second place on Utah’s career rushing yards list. His 1-yard scoring plunge later in the quarter moved him into the No. 2 spot by himself in career rushing TDs at 27.
No. 17 UCF 45, Stanford 27
ORLANDO, Fla. — Freshman Dillon Gabriel threw for 347 yards and four TDs in his second college start, leading Central Florida (3-0) to a rout of Stanford (1-2).
The Knights scored on six of seven possessions and led by 31 points at halftime.
K.J. Costello returned to Stanford’s lineup after sitting out against USC with a head injury and completed 21 of44 passes for 199 yards, one TD and an interception .
OTHER
Air Force 30, Colorado 23, OT
BOULDER, Colo. — Kadin Remsberg scored on a 25-yard run to start overtime and Air Force beat Colorado after squandering a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Remsberg took a pitch, scampered down the sideline and dove into the end zone for the go-ahead score. The Falcons defense went to work and on fourth down forced Steven Montez to throw wide to Laviska Shenault Jr. in the corner of the end zone. The Falcons (2-0) stormed the field in the first meeting between the schools since 1974.
The Buffaloes fell to 2-1.
Navy 42, ECU 10
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Malcolm Perry ran for four TDs, threw for two scores and accounted for 307 yards to guide Navy to a rout of defenseless East Carolina.
The Midshipmen (2-0, 1-0 American) scored TDs on each of its first four possessions .
East Carolina (1-2, 0-1) has lost 10 straight on the road and is 1-17 in away games since 2016.
Perry carried 24 times for 156 yards and completed 5 of 7 passes for 151 yards.
Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jarrett Guarantano threw three TD passes and Tennessee rolled over FCS Chattanooga as the Volunteers (1-2) began digging their way out of their slowest start in over three decades.
Ty Chandler returned the opening kickoff 58 yards to set up his own 13-yard TD run . After Chattanooga went three-and-out on its first series, Tyler Byrd blocked a punt and Brandon Johnson picked up the loose ball and ran 24 yards for a score.
LATE FRIDAY
No. 20 Washington St. 31, Houston 24
HOUSTON —
Anthony Gordon threw for 440 yards and three TDs for his third straight 400-yard game as Washington State (3-0) defeated Houston (1-2).
D’Eriq King had 128 yards passing and a score and added 94 yards rushing and two TDs on a night Houston led 14-7 at halftime.
King has at least one TD pass and one scoring run in 14 straight games to tie the FBS record for consecutive games with a TD run and passing touchdown set by Tim Tebow.
