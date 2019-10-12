ATHENS, Ga. — Jake Fromm knew better than to blame Georgia’s first loss on Rodrigo Blankenship’s missed 42-yard field goal that ended the game.
It was four turnovers — on the usually rock-solid Fromm’s three interceptions and lost fumble — that put a big dent in the Bulldogs’ championship hopes.
Israel Mukuamu returned the first of his three interceptions 53 yards for a touchdown and South Carolina took advantage of the turnovers to beat No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime on Saturday.
Parker White’s 23-yard field goal in the second overtime proved to be enough when Blankenship was wide left from 42 yards. Blankenship’s second miss of the game sent South Carolina players charging onto the field to celebrate the upset.
No. 1 Alabama 47, No. 24 Texas A&M 28
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns and Alabama’s offense kept rolling in the Tide’s first game at No. 1 this season with their victory over the Aggies.
Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the season but became Alabama’s career passing touchdowns leader with his first one of the game, breaking his tie with A.J. McCarron. The junior now has 81 for his career and leads the nation with 27 on the season.
No. 6 Oklahoma 34, No. 11 Texas 27
DALLAS — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma’s defense sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times and the No. 6 Sooners never trailed.
The Sooners harassed Ehlinger into minus-9 yards rushing while holding the quarterback with the three highest total yardage outputs for Texas against Oklahoma almost 200 yards below that 387-yard average.
No. 8 Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0
MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns, Wisconsin’s defense posted its fourth shutout of the season and the No. 8 Badgers cruised.
The Spartans’ defense held Taylor to 80 yards on 26 carries, marking the first time this season the Heisman Trophy hopeful was held under 100.
But Michigan State was held to 149 yards, 30 rushing.
No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A four-touchdown lead had been whittled to three and No. 16 Michigan needed a response to Illinois’ 25 straight points.
Shea Patterson and the Wolverines put together a long touchdown drive and the Michigan defense forced two turnovers in a late surge to hold off Illinois.
Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards and a touchdown and Zach Charbonnet had 116 yards on the ground for the Wolverines (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who were up 28-0 at half.
No. 18 Arizona St. 38, Washington St. 34
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jayden Daniels scored on a 17-yard scramble with 34 seconds left and threw three touchdown passes to ailing Brandon Aiyuk, leading No. 18 Arizona State to a comeback victory.
Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) trailed by three after Blake Mazza made a 31-yard field goal with 2 1/2 minutes left. Taking over at their own 25-yard line, the Sun Devils moved quickly down the field behind Daniels’ pinpoint passing.
No. 22 Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30, 2OT
WACO, Texas — JaMycal Hasty scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 22 Baylor beat Texas Tech in the Bears’ first game as a ranked team under coach Matt Rhule.
Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), which went the length of the field at the end of regulation just to get to overtime, won on Hasty’s run after Trey Wolff’s 35-yard field goal for Texas Tech opened the second extra period.
Temple 30, No. 23 Memphis 28
PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes and Temple took advantage of four turnovers by Memphis to upset the Tigers.
The final decisive play came with some debate. Joey Magnifico seemed to make a diving catch to convert a fourth-and-10 with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter, but the call was overturned and ruled incomplete after video review.
The American Athletic Conference issued a statement, backing its officials.
No. 25 Cincinnati 38, Houston 23
HOUSTON — Desmond Ridder passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns and No. 25 Cincinnati held off Houston’s late surge.
The Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) used a 21-point first half to pull away early and Perry Young’s late 2-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed their fourth straight win.
Late Friday
No. 13 Oregon 45, Colorado 3
PORTLAND, Ore. — Justin Herbert threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, while Cyrus Habibi-Likio rushed for three more, and Oregon beat Colorado for its fifth straight victory.
Jaylon Redd rushed for a TD and caught a pass for another score for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0) who are 3-0 to open Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013. CJ Verdell rushed for 171 yards and the Ducks finished with 527 yards offense, including a season-best 288 on the ground.
Also
Iowa State 38, West Virginia 14
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Freshman Breece Hall rushed for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Iowa State over West Virginia.
Brock Purdy threw for one TD and ran for another for the Cyclones (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), who held the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) scoreless in the second half.
Tennessee 20, Mississippi St. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Volunteers intercepted three passes, shut down Southeastern Conference rushing leader Kylin Hill and withstood an injury to quarterback Brian Maurer in the victory over the Bulldogs.
