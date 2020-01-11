LAWRENCE, Kan. — Baylor had spent more than five decades trying to win at Allen Fieldhouse.
All those years of angst made Saturday feel so much sweeter.
With dominant guard play from Jared Butler and MaCio Teague, a suffocating performance by the Big 12’s best defense and plenty of answers whenever Kansas tried to make a second-half run, the fourth-ranked Bears thumped the No. 3 Jayhawks 67-55 for their first win in 18 tries on the hallowed hardwood of the Phog.
Butler finished with 22 points,
Teague added 16 and Freddie Gillespie had 13 for the Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12), who snapped a whole slew of ignominious streaks.
They beat a top-five team on the road for the first time in 22 attempts, won their fifth straight against a ranked team for the first time in school history and, perhaps most importantly, they beat Kansas (12-3, 2-1) in their personal house of horrors for the first time since the building opened in 1966.
The loss also ended the Jayhawks’ 28-game home winning streak, the third-longest in the nation.
Isaiah Moss scored 15 points for the Jayhawks, who lost leading scorer Devon Dotson to a hip pointer for a long stretch midway through the game.
SATURDAY
Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio State 54
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Given his first start of the season, Rob Phinisee gave the Hoosiers the offensive jolt they needed early by making his first three 3-pointers, and Devonte Green delivered the finishing touch off the bench with 11 points in the final 10 minutes to send Indiana (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) past Ohio State.
Andre Wesson scored 15 points to lead the Buckeyes (11-5, 1-4) and Kaleb Wesson finished with 11.
Wisconsin 58, No. 20 Penn State 49
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Micah Potter scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Badgers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten) over Penn State.
Brad Davison added 11 points and 13 rebounds for Wisconsin.
Lamar Stevens had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3), who had won 13 in a row at home.
No. 17 WVU 66, No. 22 Texas Tech 54
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride scored a season-high 22 points, Oscar Tshiebwe added 17 rebounds and the Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) surpassed their wins total from last season with a win over Texas Tech (10-5, 1-2).
West Virginia never trailed but allowed the Red Raiders to keep it close thanks to 19 turnovers and 12 missed free throws.
Davide Moretti led Texas Tech with 16 points.
No. 5 Auburn 82, Georgia 60
AUBURN, Ala. —
After Auburn’s slow start, Anfernee McLemore began the resurgence with a dunk and fellow backups Allen Flanigan and Jamal Johnson kept it going with 3-pointers in the Tigers’ win over Georgia.
Samir Doughty had 17 points and Auburn (15-0, 3-0 SEC) surged with a 40-13 run after falling behind early to the Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2). McLemore and the freshman Flanigan both scored 12 points for the Tigers.
Rayshaun Hammonds scored 12 to lead Georgia.
No. 14 Kentucky 76, Alabama 67
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley
scored the game’s final five points and finished with 19, Ashton Hagans had 15 with a big 3 late and the Wildcats topped Alabama for their 1,000th SEC victory.
Kentucky (12-3, 3-0 SEC) led by 15 early in the second half before a cold stretch.
Herbert Jones had 18 points and Petty 16 for the Crimson Tide (8-7, 1-2)
The Wildcats are 1,000-281 overall in SEC play.
No. 15 Dayton 88, UMass 60
DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin
scored 16 points before leaving with an ankle injury early in the second half, giving Dayton a scare in a win over UMass.
Dayton (14-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10) took control right away, building a 20-point lead, and remained unbeaten at home.
Tre Mitchell led UMass (7-9, 1-2) with 16 points.
No. 16 Villanova 80, Georgetown 66
PHILADELPHIA — Saddiq Bey
hit eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Wildcats (12-3, 3-1) over Georgetown .
The 6-foot-8 sophomore finished 10 of 15 from the floor and made five free throws. Villanova averaged 7.3 3s a game, but made 10 3s on its first 12 baskets. The Wildcats finished 15 for 29 from 3-point range (51.7%).
Qudus Wahab had 13 points for the Hoyas (11-6, 1-3), who missed 11 of 16 3s.
No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62
LOS ANGELES — Filip Petrusev scored 16 points, Corey Kispert had 15 and Gonzaga (18-1, 4-0) beat Loyola Marymount.
It was the Bulldogs’ 31st straight regular-season win in West Coast Conference play, tying them with the San Francisco squads led by Bill Russell and K.C. Jones for the second-longest streak in conference history. Pepperdine has the record at 32.
Eli Scott paced the Lions (7-10, 1-2) with 20 points.
LATE FRIDAY
No. 6 Butler 70, Providence 58
PROVIDENCE, R.I. —
Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker scored 17 points apiece, and Bryce Golden had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Butler over Providence .
The Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 Big East) have the highest AP ranking in their history and are off to their best start since 2008-09 .
Alpha Diallo had 21 points for the Friars (10-7, 3-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.