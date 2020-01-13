FOOTBALL
Tiki Barber finishes his 13th marathon
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber kept his streak alive Sunday, finishing the Walt Disney World Marathon in 5 hours, 12 minutes. It was his 13th marathon.
His time was about an hour slower than his personal best.
Barber, 44, a Cave Spring and UVa alumnus, said he stopped along the way to take pictures with the Disney characters who were stationed along the route.
NCAA
Florida debates profit for college athletes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers began considering on Monday whether they would allow college athletes to profit from their fame, a move that comes as the NCAA looks into possibly removing its longstanding prohibition against it.
Similar efforts are underway in Georgia, Maryland, New York, South Carolina and Washington, among others. Members of Congress may also be taking up the effort.
HOCKEY
NHL to showcase women 3-on-3 event
The NHL is increasing its promotion of women’s hockey by adding a three-on-three game between U.S. and Canadian national team members to its All-Star festivities later this month in St. Louis.
The women’s game will happen during the Jan. 24-25 weekend that showcases the top players in the NHL, according to three people with direct knowledge of the plans who discussed them Monday with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
RALLY RACING
Dakar gives drivers problems sans tracks
WADI AL-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia — Carlos Sainz stayed in front at the Dakar Rally as the leading drivers struggled with navigation on Monday . Motorbike riders canceled their stage in homage to Paulo Goncalves, who died Sunday after crashing in the Saudi Arabia desert.
Sainz opened the way cautiously without the benefit of motorbike tracks to judge the 477-kilometer loop around Wadi Al-Dawasir.
SOCCER
U.S. mens players uncertain for Olympics
CHICAGO —
The Americans’ March 20 Olympic qualifying tournament opener against Costa Rica conflicts with club dates. Unlike national teams, clubs do not have to release players for Olympic teams. That means the U.S. could be without its top players under 23, a group that includes Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest and Josh Sargent.
Barcelona axes manager Valverde
MADRID — Barcelona made a rare coaching change midway through the season, replacing Ernesto Valverde with former Real Betis manager Quique Setién on Monday.
The move came four days after the loss to Atlético Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.
Tech defender Kasak drafted by Kansas City
Virginia Tech senior defender James Kasak was chosen by Sporting Kansas City in the fourth and final round of the Major League Soccer draft Monday.
He became only the seventh Hokie to ever be picked in the MLS draft.
Kasak had three goals and five assists last fall, including a goal in the NCAA tournament. He had a team-high seven assists as a junior.
The final two rounds of the draft were held Monday; the first two rounds were held last week. Kasak was one of only two players drafted by Sporting Kansas City, which did not have any picks in the first two rounds.
