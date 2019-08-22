BLACKSBURG — A look at the highs and lows of Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis’ collegiate career:
Willis commits to KU (May 2, 2014) — Heavily recruited by Charlie Weis, Willis picked Kansas over Kansas State, Indiana, Tulsa, Wyoming and Illinois. Weis was fired a month into the 2014 season, but Willis decided to stick with the Jayhawks after David Beaty is hired as coach.
Willis to the rescue (Oct. 6, 2015) — Injuries to the three quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart leads to Will starting a Week 5 game against No. 3 Baylor. Willis was 20 of 36 for 158 yards with a touchdown and interception.
A tough spot (Nov. 28, 2015) — Kansas was winless in Willis’ eight starts. He was sacked 31 times and according to ESPN was hit or pressured on nearly 25 percent of his dropbacks.
Disappointing break (March 4, 2016) — Willis suffered an offseason wrist injury playing pick-up basketball, and misses the entire spring. KU names Montell Cozart the 2016 starter.
Back in the saddle (Oct. 8, 2016) — After splitting time through the first four weeks of the season with Cozart, Willis regained the starting quarterback job ahead of a matchup against TCU.
Willis threw for 348 yards (68% passing), but turned the ball over four times (three interceptions) and was sacked six times in the 24-23 loss.
Down and out (Oct. 15, 2016) — The worst start of Willis’ career ended up being his final one in a Jayhawks’ uniform. The sophomore was 10 of 19 for 89 yards with three interceptions and a fumble in a 49-7 loss at Baylor.
Under the radar (Jan. 11, 2017) — Willis opted to transfer when it became clear Kansas wanted to go in a different direction, them quietly moved on to Virginia Tech. The Hokies didn’t have a scholarship to offer, but the opportunity proved to good to pass up for Willis.
Splashy debut (April 15, 2018) — After serving as scout team quarterback as he sat out the 2017 season, Willis introduced himself to Tech’s fans throwing for 262 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game.
Glimmer of hope (Sept. 29, 2018) — Willis replaced an injured Josh Jackson and almost rallied the Hokies against Old Dominion before the Monarchs held on for the upset. His starting debut came a week later —a 31-14 win over No. 22 Duke. It was also Willis’ first win of his career, as he threwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’ve been watching him practice for going on two years now so we see him every day and know he has some talent,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said after the game.
A drive to remember (Oct. 13, 2018) — After marching the Hokies down the field on a 18-play, 98-yard drive in the fourth quarter, Willis threw a touchdown to Dalton Keene with 19 seconds left to cap a wild 22-19 comeback win in Chapel Hill.
Frustration builds Nov. 17, 2018 — Willis couldn’t steer the ship in the right direction during a four-game losing streak that culminated with a fans leaving at halftime of a blowout 38-14 loss to Miami.
Take a sip Nov. 23, 2018 — Willis made his mark on the Commonwealth Cup rivalry late in the fourth quarter with a desperation throw to Dalton Keene, whose spectacular catch over Virginia star Bryce Hall at the Cavs’ 30-yard line to keep the Hokies’ game-tying drive alive. Tech ultimately forced overtime, where Brian Johnson’s 42-yard field goal sealed Tech’s 15th straight win in the rivalry.
Best for last Dec. 1, 2018 — Willis came through with a career-best performance against Marshall to help extend the country’s longest active bowl streak to 26 games. Willis put the Hokies up 31-6 in the first half with four touchdowns (all to different targets).
A new day (March 20, 2019) — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente told the team after the 2018 season that Willis earned the right to compete for the starting spot. The decision didn’t sit well with 2018 opening-day starter Josh Jackson, who decides to transfer.
Last man standing Aug. 22, 2019 — Fuente named Willis the starter with a little more than a week before the season-opener at Boston College.