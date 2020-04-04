The 2020 football season will be unlike any other, and not just because Tom Brady’s a Buccaneer and Virginia is the ACC’s reigning Coastal Division champion.
If we have football, that is.
Surely the prospect, blasphemy in ordinary times, has crossed your mind.
Virginia and many other states have issued stay-at-home edicts.
The Tokyo Olympics have been delayed a year, and no one can accurately project when this pandemic will abate.
If the Olympics, originally scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9, were problematic for Japan, is football mere weeks later advisable for the United States? Yes, the international travel associated with the Olympics differentiates them from our football obsession, but it’s still natural to wonder if packing American stadiums this fall will be viable.
We all hope the answer is yes, and a Bowl Subdivision athletic director texted me this week that he is “very optimistic” that a complete 2020 season will be played. Colonial Athletic Association commissioner Joe D’Antonio told the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s John O’Connor that he is “cautiously” upbeat about an uninterrupted schedule, but that league officials are in the early stages of preparing for a modified season.
But we’re countless steps away from hitting football overdrive. Just Friday, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brian Hainline, said sharing a ball or barbell is not presently recommended.
Coaches and administrators nationwide are planning for various scenarios as they apply to training camps, which usually commence in early August, all this while not knowing when their campuses will reopen to students and faculty.
Indeed, no matter the timeline, the 2020 season likely will be framed by COVID-19 concerns.
Though the NFL draws more television viewers and gambling dollars, an abbreviated or canceled college football season arguably would create more havoc, especially among the Power Five conferences.
Consider the ACC’s most recent tax filing, which reported $464.7 million in 2017-18 revenue. Approximately 70% of that, including $114.9 million from bowls, can be attributed to football.
Similarly, for calendar year 2019, Virginia Tech athletics reported $96.8 million in revenue to the NCAA, 53.5% of which the department attributed to football. Moreover, while football operated with an $18.1 million surplus, the rest of the department showed a $15.3 million deficit.
Despite an unappealing home schedule, which included two Championship Subdivision opponents, 84.4% of the Hokies’ $20.5 million in ticket revenue came from football. Three-quarters of their $27.5 million in media rights fees stemmed from football.
Not to bludgeon you with numbers, but that football dependence, pervasive throughout the Power Five, explains how crippling an abbreviated or lost season would be.
Heightening financial concerns are two recent NCAA developments: First, the association announced a 62.5% cut in its annual distribution to Division I conferences, from a projected $600 million to $225 million. Then the NCAA Division I Council approved an extra year of eligibility for spring athletes who lost most, if not all, of their seasons to COVID-19 cancellations.
Extending spring scholarships by a year is optional for schools, but raising money for those grants could prove challenging if the economy declines.
What might a shortened football season look like?
Well, simply eliminating nonconference games seems untenable. Independents such as Notre Dame, Army, Liberty and Brigham Young would be left to play only one another, a prospect that would make the television networks recoil.
Plus, how would the College Football Playoff selection committee evaluate teams without interconference competition? And remember, the ACC and Southeastern Conference play eight league games, while the Big Ten, Pacific 12 and Big 12 play nine.
Certainly some, or all, of the following would need to be salvaged: UVa-Georgia; Penn State-Virginia Tech; Florida State-Florida; North Carolina-Auburn; Clemson-Notre Dame; Ohio State-Oregon; Alabama-Southern California; Texas-LSU; Tennessee-Oklahoma; Notre Dame-Wisconsin; Michigan-Washington. And that’s hardly a complete list.
The ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC could limit their league schedules to divisional games, freeing up some nonconference dates. The 10-member Big 12, which plays a traditional round-robin, wouldn’t have such a clean path to condensing its league schedule.
Power Five calculations regarding a shortened 2020 season would resonate throughout the commonwealth.
For example, Conference USA’s Old Dominion is scheduled to host Virginia and Wake Forest, while Liberty is set to face Virginia Tech, Syracuse and North Carolina State. The CAA’s three Virginia schools — Richmond, William and Mary, and James Madison — have contracts to play Pittsburgh, Stanford and North Carolina, respectively, while the Southern Conference’s VMI is scheduled to face Virginia.
Appearing on Paul Finebaum’s radio show Tuesday, veteran college football reporter Brett McMurphy of Stadium.com floated the prospect of delaying college football until January. But how would television, conferences and schools juggle regular-season football and basketball simultaneously?
Tweeted Finebaum on Tuesday: “@Brett_McMurphy says ADs are considering all options for college football if the season is delayed due to COVID-19, including starting the season in October or even in January. ‘These universities and athletic programs desperately need revenue for college football.’ ”
Answers are elusive and figure to remain so for weeks, if not months. But there will be a time when decisions must be made, and in a Tuesday interview with the San Jose Mercury News’ Jon Wilner, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott envisioned that moment as late May.
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall summarized the uncertainty well in a recent Zoom interview.
“So the reality is, we’re all capable as professionals to get our teams ready with whatever time frame that we have,” he said. “I’m sure everyone will work to do the best to make sure that everyone has an equal opportunity to do that. …
“We’re making preparations as if we won’t have spring practice, that we possibly won’t have players here for summer school any session and possibly we won’t have the opportunity for anything other than fall camp … and knowing that fall camp timing might even be pushed back. Meaning that there certainly could be a chance that it’s not even a full schedule played this year, if football is played, period.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.