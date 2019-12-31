1. Don’t lose your shirt
B Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden was 6 of 12 and his deepest pass attempt was picked off by Brion Murray, but two key mistakes in coverage hurt the Hokies. Defensive back Armani Chatman was called for pass interference on a throw that was picked off by Chamarri Conner. If Chatman avoided contact on the play the ball still would have been picked off. He was also beaten on a post for Josh Ali’s game-winning 13-yard touchdown.
2. Tick tock
D Virginia Tech lost the time of possession battle in a big way (35:46 to 24:14) and Kentucky ran more than eight minutes off the clock on its game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats doubled Tech’s time of possession in the second half, while the Hokies didn’t have a single drive last longer than five minutes.
3. Enroll at Tight End University
C Tech got the tight ends involved — James Mitchell had three catches for 36 yards, Dalton Keene had a 6-yard touchdown catch — but a few more targets might have gone a long way. Mitchell was open down the middle of the field throughout the game. The Hokies tried to kill clock late by running the ball, but why not try to find Keene or Mitchell in those situations? They had been reliable all season long.
