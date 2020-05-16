tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1996 NASCAR Trucks race from Bristol

Noon: ESPN2, The Race: All-Star Series (live)

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E Race at Home Series (same-day tape)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, Virginia-Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2016 Louisville-Clemson game

CORNHOLE

Noon: ESPN, ACL Bag Brawl doubles championship (live; re-airs at 9 p.m. on ESPN2)

2 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Bag Brawl singles championship (live; re-airs at 11 p.m. on ESPN2)

DRONES

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 1 (new)

GOLF

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1988, 1989 and 1991

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf's Greatest Rounds," 1999 PGA Championship

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Solheim Cup, final round

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2018 PGA Championship, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Ryder Cup, final day

EXTREME SPORTS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, "World of X: Real Street 2020"

HORSE RACING

1 p.m: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

5 p.m.: WSLS, "The Middle Jewel: American Pharoah's Run to the Triple Crown"

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Kiwoom at LG (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MASN, 2012 Cincinnati-Washington game

Noon: WFXR, 2002 World Series, Game 6, San Francisco-L.A. Angels

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Detroit game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1977 World Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers-N.Y. Yankees

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Packer & Durham: Jordan at Carolina," new interview special with Roy Williams, Ralph Sampson and others

Noon: ACC Network, 1983 North Carolina-Wake Forest game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 1983 North Carolina-Clemson game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 1983 Virginia-North Carolina game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1984 Virginia-North Carolina game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 1984 Duke-North Carolina game

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee" (live)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 a.m.: ESPN2, Lesnar-Overeem rerun

9 a.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night preview (rerun)

4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 141 rerun

5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night preview (rerun)

6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)

9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)

MOTORCYCLES

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Supercross E SX virtural race (new)

NBA

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2018 Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Toronto-Washington

2 p.m.: WSET, "Bad Boys"

9 p.m.: WSET, Kobe Bryant's final game

NFL

10 a.m.: ESPN2, "Project 11: Alex Smith"

2 p.m.: WSLS, "NFL 100 Greatest: Games"

3 p.m.: ESPN2, "Road to the Madden Bowl," Parts 1-3

4 p.m.: WSLS, "NFL 100 Greatest: Game Changers"

3 p.m.: WFXR, 1995 NFC Championship, Dallas-San Francisco

4 p.m.: WSET, "Project 11: Alex Smith"

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier (same-day tape)

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Madden Bowl (live)

RODEO

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Lucas Oil Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)

SOCCER

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2013-14

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2014-15

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Schalke at Borussia Dortmund (live

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Leipzig (live)

10 a.m. to noon: NBC Sports Network, highlights of four Premier League matches from 2013, 2009 and 2011

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundelsiga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt (live)

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Los Angeles FC-L.A. Galaxy match

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Midnight: ACC Network, 2020 ACC men's championships

2 a.m. (Sunday): ACC Network, 2020 ACC women's championships

TRACK AND FIELD

4 a.m. Sunday: ACC Network, 2020 ACC indoor championships

Tags

Load comments