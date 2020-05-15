BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, 2014 Mayweather-Maidana fight; 2017 Mayweather-McGregor fight
GOLF
7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1981-84
Noon to 2 p.m: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 2018-19
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Solheim Cup, Day 2
7 p.m.: ESPN2, 1999 PGA Championship, final round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2014 Ryder Cup, final day
8 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain to Climb"
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 PGA Championship, final round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: Showtime, "Basketball County: In the Water," DeMatha documentary
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Doosan at Kia (same-day tape)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Doosan at Kia (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Safe at Home" (new)
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Philadelphia game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPNU, 2005 Duke-Wake Forest game
2 p.m: ESPNU, 2010 San Diego State-Gonzaga game
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2003 Syracuse-Georgetown game
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2008 Davidson-Oklahoma game
8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2007 Big 12 championship, Texas-Kansas
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2008 Cal-UCLA game
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Hobart-Syracuse game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Syracuse-Johns Hopkins game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon: ESPN, "SportsCenter Featured" on Walt Harris and his late daughter (new)
5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night preview (live)
NFL
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2002 Super Bowl, St. Louis-New England
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Fox Football Now" (new)
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Duke game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Western Carolina-Clemson game
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Hofstra-Boston College game
