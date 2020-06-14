n In Saturday’s sports section, a story on the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame men’s tournament had incorrect information on the title history of The Westlake golf team. The club won its first team championship in 2018.

n In Sunday’s sports section, a story on the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame men’s tournament had incorrect information on the last three team champions. The last three winners are as follows: Roanoke Country Club (2019), The Westlake (2018) and Blacksburg Country Club (2017).

n In Sunday’s sports section, a story on the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame men’s tournament incorrectly reported which club golfer Aaron Summers competes for. He is a member of the Blacksburg Country Club team.

