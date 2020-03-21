HOCKEY
2nd Senators player tests positive for virus
A second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced in a statement Saturday afternoon. The team’s first case — and first in the NHL — was announced on March 17. Neither player has been identified by the team.
According to the Senators, eight of the 52 people on their three-game road trip through California before the NHL season went on pause March 12, have displayed coronavirus symptoms and have been tested.
Two players from that group have already tested positive, with more test results still pending.
Hockey’s championship tournament canceled
The decision to cancel the 16-team tournament to be held in Switzerland in May was formally announced Saturday and essentially wipes out the International Ice Hockey Federation’s spring calendar of world championship events.
The governing body previously canceled the women’s world hockey championships set to be held in Canada and the men’s Under-18 championship to be played in Michigan next month.
Due to the pandemic’s global scale, the council ruled there was no possibility of relocating the championship to another country.
BASKETBALL
Former Bucks GM dies
LENEXA, Kansas — John Erickson, a former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, has died. He was 92.
Rick Wiseman, funeral director at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kansas, confirmed Friday that Erickson di;ed Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Porter Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Erickson served as the Bucks’ general manager from 1968-70.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Judge recommends dismissing lawsuit
DETROIT — A federal judge has recommended that a former Michigan State football staff member’s claims against former Spartans football coach Mark Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis and former school President Lou Anna Simon should be dismissed.
Curtis Blackwell filed a lawsuit in November 2018 claiming his employment agreement was violated when he was disciplined while the school addressed sexual assault allegations against three players in 2017.
Dantonio, Hollis and Simon were named as defendants in the suit. Two MSU police detectives were also named as defendants.
In a filing Friday, Magistrate Judge Sally Berens said the case against Dantonio, Hollis and Simon “appears to have been prosecuted for an improper purpose and should be dismissed.” Berens did not recommend dismissing the claims against the detectives.
The recommendation goes to Janet Neff, the federal judge overseeing the case.
MLB
Padres’ Munoz, minor leaguer have surgery
SAN DIEGO — Hard-throwing Padres reliever Andres Munoz and minor leaguer Reggie Lawson underwent Tommy John surgery Friday.
Both right-handers were injured shortly before spring training was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
HORSE RACING
Wells Bayou posts win before empty stands
NEW ORLEANS — Wells Bayou took an early lead and held off NY Traffic to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head Saturday in one of the few U.S. sporting events to continue as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The major prep race for the Kentucky Derby was run in front of an empty clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Ground Race Course because of crowd restrictions related to the virus.
Trained by Brad Cox and with jockey Florent Geroux aboard, Wells Bayou earned 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby, which has been delayed until early September from its usual running on the first Saturday in May. Wells Bayou finished the new 1 3/8-mile race distance in 1:56.47. He paid $8.40, $5.80 and $4.60.
