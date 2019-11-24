U.S. to face Uzbekistan in Davis Cup qualifier
MADRID — The United States will face Uzbekistan in qualifiers for the 2020 Davis Cup Finals.
The Americans, the Davis Cup’s most successful team with 32 titles, will have choice of venues for the tie in March.
Sunday’s draw also determined that 2019 champion Croatia will face the winner of the Pakistan vs. India series, while Australia will play Brazil and Colombia will face Argentina.
Other matchups include: Hungary vs. Belgium; Italy vs. South Korea; Germany vs. the Netherlands and Japan vs. Ecuador.
Golf
Tyler Duncan rallies to win RSM Classic
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Tyler Duncan made a 12-foot putt on the second hole of a playoff with Webb Simpson on Sunday in the RSM Classic for his first PGA Tour title.
They played the 18th twice in the playoff, matching pars on the first extra hole.
The 30-year-old Duncan regained his PGA Tour card with a 12th-place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after finishing 163rd in the FedEx Cup standings. He shot a 61 on Friday.
Kim hits 25-foot putt to win LPGA finale
NAPLES, Fla. — Sei Young Kim
made the putt of her life, a 25-footer for birdie that broke sharply to the right and into the cup for a 2-under 70, a one-shot victory over hard-charging Charley Hull and a $1.5 million payoff.
The 26-year-old South Korean won for the 10th time in her LPGA career, joining Se Ri Pak (25), Inbee Park (19) and Jiyai Shin (11) as South Korean players with at least 10 victories.
Rahm lands $5M with Dubai win
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Jon Rahm,
the world No. 5, got up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie at the 18th hole to secure the biggest payday of his career Sunday — $3 million, the richest first prize in golf, for winning the World Tour Championship and a bonus of $2 million for finishing first in the Race to Dubai.
Boxing
Wilder stops Ortiz in heavyweight rematch
LAS VEGAS — Deontay Wilder
landed a vicious right hand to stop Luis Ortiz in the seventh round Saturday night to retain his heavyweight title and set up a lucrative rematch with Tyson Fury in February.
Wilder’s punch came out of nowhere in a fight he had done little in up until that time. It landed flush on the face of Ortiz, who crumpled to the canvas and was unable to get up at the count of 10.
Soccer
MLS Atlanta United invests in Aberdeen FC
ATLANTA — Atlanta United has announced a strategic partnership with Scottish club Aberdeen FC.
The Major League Soccer team will be investing $2.57 million to gain a minority ownership stake of less than 10% in the four-time Scottish Premiership champions.
United President Darren Eales will join Aberdeen’s board of directors, but Atlanta will not be involved in day-to-day operations of the Dons.
Racing
Del Mar cancels Thanksgiving racing
DEL MAR, Calif. — With the forecast calling for substantial rain in Southern California next week, Del Mar has canceled Thanksgiving Day racing.
Track officials said Saturday that they would shift several of the races from Thursday’s card, including the $100,000 Red Carpet Stakes, to expanded 10-race cards next Saturday and Sunday. There will be seven graded turf races over the two days.
Ski
Kristoffersen ends 22- month slalom slump
LEVI, Finland — Henrik Kristoffersen has finally triumphed again in a men’s World Cup slalom after 22 months, winning the first race since the retirement of his longtime nemesis Marcel Hirscher.
Kristoffersen edged first-run leader Clement Noel on Sunday to win the first slalom of the season.
