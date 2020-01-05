Tennis
Wildfires may impact tourney, Djokovic says
BRISBANE, Australia — Novak Djokovic has voiced concerns about the impact of the devastating wildfires in Australia on tennis’ season-opening major, saying organizers may have to consider delaying the tournament if conditions around Melbourne deteriorate.
Djokovic has won a record seven Australian Open men’s championships at Melbourne Park among his 16 Grand Slam singles titles, and will be among the favorites again when the tournament is scheduled to start on Monday, Jan. 20.
But with wildfires raging across large parts of the country, already leaving 23 people dead and 1,500 homes destroyed, air quality has become an issue in cities including Sydney, Melbourne and the capital, Canberra.
Soccer
Jones, Rooney star in Liverpool’s victory
Curtis Jones and Wayne Rooney, Liverpudlians at opposite ends of their soccer careers, played starring roles in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Jones, a highly rated 18-year-old winger, scored a goal he may never better to earn Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton in a Merseyside derby that had a familiar result at Anfield.
It was a strike that evoked memories of one scored by Rooney, for Everton against Arsenal in 2002 as a 16-year-old, that also flew in off the bar and rocketed him to overnight stardom.
Ibrahimovic statue toppled overnight
MALMO — After weeks of vandalism, the statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has finally been overturned.
The monument, located outside Malmo’s soccer stadium, was cut off at the feet, causing it to topple over onto a wire fence overnight Sunday. A dark Sweden soccer T-shirt was draped over the statue’s face.
Ibrahimovic, who recently joined Italian side AC Milan, angered fans of his boyhood club, Malmo, in November when he bought a stake in one of its Swedish title rivals, Hammarby, and outlined his desire to make the Stockholm-based team “the best in Scandinavia.”
Hours after that was announced, the statue of Ibrahimovic was attacked, with vandals attempting to set it on fire and writing racist graffiti next to it.
Lazio fans utter racist chants at F Balotelli
BRESCIA, Italy — Mario Balotelli slammed Lazio soccer fans after the Italian forward was once again the target of racist chants in Brescia’s 2-1 home defeat on Sunday.
Brescia was leading 1-0 at the time following a goal scored by Balotelli, who had also been subjected to racial abuse earlier in the match.
Balotelli posted a video of his goal on Instagram after the match and wrote: “Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!”
Nats re-sign Cabrera
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals brought more of the band back from their World Series-winning roster on Saturday morning, signing veteran utility infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera to a one-year, $2.5 million deal, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Post. The move comes less than 24 hours after they signed a similar player, Starlin Castro, who figures to also play second or third base.
This does not preclude the Nationals from the Josh Donaldson sweepstakes, but the team seems to be preparing for the possibility it will not sign the veteran third baseman, the biggest prize left on the free agent market and someone who would be a vital addition to the team after Anthony Rendon’s departure.
JJ Redick’s layup seals win over Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cave Spring alum JJ Redick’s layup with 1.1 seconds remaining lifted the New Orleans Pelicans to a hard-fought 117-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.
Lonzo Ball had 24 points with 10 assists and Redick scored 18 as the Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games.
Just moments earlier, it seemed New Orleans had a win safely tucked away.
