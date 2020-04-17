San Diego State’s Flynn to enter draft
SAN DIEGO — Guard Malachi Flynn, a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, will forgo his senior season at San Diego State and enter the NBA Draft.
Flynn became the most decorated player in Aztecs history in his one season at SDSU after transferring from Washington State and sitting out a year. He led SDSU to a 30-2 record, the regular-season MWC title and a No. 6 ranking. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Todd becomes 2nd to skip college hoops
NEW YORK — Isaiah Todd has become the second player to jump from high school to the G League this week, signing with the league.
Todd’s signing was announced Friday, one day after Jalen Green became the first in the new elite program.
Todd, a McDonald’s All-American who played at John Marshall High School in Richmond before finishing his prep career in Raleigh, North Carolina, had committed to play college basketball at Michigan before announcing earlier this week that he would pursue something different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA waiving athlete test requirements
The NCAA is waiving standardized test requirements for incoming freshmen to be eligible to compete in Division I and II during the 2020-21 academic year.
The Eligibility Center adjusted several of its eligibility requirements for incoming freshmen, including the number of core courses and minimum grade-point averages. The adjustments were made in response to schools moving to online learning as part of the fight against the coronavirus. Social-distancing restrictions had also canceled some SAT and ACT testing dates.
SOCCER
Hermann, key figure in rise of sport, dies
LADUE, Mo. — Bob Hermann, the soccer executive who launched the Hermann Trophy given annually to the top college soccer players in the U.S., has died at age 97.
His family said he died Monday at his home.
A key figure in the rise of the professional sport in the U.S. in the 1960s, Hermann was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2001. In 1967, he helped create the National Professional Soccer League.
Ex-Leeds defender dies with coronavirus
LEEDS, England — Norman Hunter, a former Leeds defender who was part of England’s World Cup-winning squad in 1966, died Friday with COVID-19. He was 76.
Hunter, who earned the nickname “Bites Yer Legs” because of his tough tackling, was admitted to the hospital last week and died early Friday, Leeds said.
MLS pushes back restart to June
Major League Soccer is pushing back restarting the season to at least June 8 and said it is also discussing possible salary cuts with the players’ union.
Teams had played two matches before the season was suspended March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the league had been looking at possibly resuming play in mid-May.
GOLF
Hollins elected into Hall of Fame
A visionary in golf course architecture, a confidante of Alister Mackenzie and a U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, Marion Hollins was elected into the World Golf Hall of Fame through the contributor’s category, joining a 2021 class that so far includes Tiger Woods.
The induction is planned for March in Florida.
European Tour events canceled, postponed
SURREY, England — The BMW International Open in Germany and the Open de France golf tournaments were canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Scottish Open was postponed. All European Tour events up to the end of July have been canceled or postponed.
NHL
Jets, Byfuglien agree to terminate contract
Dustin Byfuglien and the Winnipeg Jets agreed to mutually terminate his contract Friday.
The agreement ended a lengthy dispute between Byfuglien and the organization over his absence this season. The defenseman walked away from the $14 million left on his contract with no guarantee he’ll play again.
