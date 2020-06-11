Manfred: 100% chance of MLB action this year
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there is a “100%” chance of big league ball this year.
Major League Baseball will make another proposal to start the pandemic-delayed season in empty ballparks, but Manfred vowed Wednesday to unilaterally order opening day if an agreement is not reached.
The players’ association made its second proposal Tuesday, asking for an 89-game regular season and 100% of prorated salaries. MLB’s plan a day earlier was for a 76-game season, would guarantee 50% of prorated salaries and hinge 25% in additional money on the postseason’s completion.
NBA
Trail Blazers founder Glickman dies at 96
PORTLAND, Ore. — Harry Glickman, the founder of the Portland Trail Blazers and general manager of the franchise’s only NBA title-winning team in 1977, died Wednesday. He was 96.
SOCCER
No masks required for players at EPL arenas
MANCHESTER, England — English Premier League players will not need to wear face masks arriving at stadiums, in dressing rooms or on the substitutes’ bench when the competition’s 100-day coronavirus shutdown ends next week.
Clubs agreed Thursday on matchday protocols that include splitting stadiums into red, amber and green zones to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Games will be played without fans.
Anti-kneeling anthem rule repealed by board
U.S. Soccer’s board of directors has voted to repeal a 2017 policy that required national team players to stand during the national anthem, a rule adopted after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in support of Colin Kaepernick.
U.S. Soccer announced the board’s decision Wednesday.
NFL
League extends virtual offseason
The NFL has extended virtual offseason programs for teams through June 26.
Although team facilities have opened for key personnel, coaches and players rehabilitating injuries, healthy players have been barred from those complexes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHL
Training camps set to open July 10
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association gave the go-ahead Thursday for teams to open training camp July 10 in the next step forward toward completing the pandemic-delayed season.
The league and union have already approved a 24-team playoff format but still need to decide on testing and health and safety protocols along with potential host cities.
GOLF
Champions Tour event canceled due to virus
The PGA Tour Champions Boeing Classic scheduled to be held in August outside of Seattle has been canceled because of the pandemic.
Tournament director Brian Flajole said Thursday uncertainty about the ability to hold large public gatherings in Washington state led to the decision to not hold the event scheduled for Aug. 17-23 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Texas players test positive for COVID-19
Two Texas football players have tested positive for coronavirus this week and a third tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, the university said Wednesday night.
Texas brought in 58 players this week to the campus that is otherwise closed to students. One of them presented symptoms during pre-screening and was tested before arriving. The other two were tested on campus.
sWIMming
6 women cite abuse, sue USA Swimming
Six women have filed civil lawsuits against USA Swimming, its local associations in California and three now-banned coaches claiming the national governing body failed to protect them from abuse by those coaches.
Debra Grodensky, Suzette Moran and Tracy Palmero, along with three other women who remain anonymous, filed three lawsuits this month . Among individuals named in the suits are former U.S. Olympic and national team coach Mitch Ivey, former U.S. national team director Everett Uchiyama and former coach Andrew King.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.