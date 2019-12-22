GOLF
Adam Scott wins Australian PGA
GOLD COAST, Australia — Adam Scott sealed his first tournament win in almost four years Sunday when he shot 3-under 69 to win the Australian PGA Championships by two shots.
Scott finished with a 72-hole total of 275, 13 under par and two shots ahead of New Zealand’s Michael Hendry who matched Scott’s final round 69. Former U.S. amateur champion Nick Flanagan shot 70 Sunday to finish among a five-way tie for third place.
MLB
Nationals still sifting through 1B market
The Nationals filled first base by committee last season, cycling Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Adams, Howie Kendrick, Asdrúbal Cabrera and even Gerardo Parra through the spot. How they’ll handle it in 2020, in the aftermath of their first World Series title, remains to be seen. But there’s a chance that Kendrick, Zimmerman and Adams are right back in the mix.
Kendrick is returning on a one-year deal worth $6.25 million. Zimmerman remains a free agent, yet both he and the Nationals remain willing to negotiate a cheap, one-year contract. And with Adams, another free agent, it’s clear the Nationals are still shopping in the left-handed first base market, making it possible he’s back with Washington next season. That market inched forward last week when Justin Smoak signed a one-year, $5 million deal with Milwaukee. The Nationals had expressed interest in Smoak, according to a person with knowledge of his free agency, but ultimately decided that the price was too high.
NBA
Pair of 76ers fans banned for 1 year
PHILADELPHIA — Two 76ers fans who made obscene gestures and directed profanities at Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas during Saturday night’s game, convincing the player to enter the stands, were issued a 12-month ban from the Wells Fargo Center, a team spokesperson announced Sunday.
The fans, whose names were not released by the team, admitted to arena security they had used inappropriate language and gestures, a violation of the arena’s conduct policy. Thomas has been interviewed by NBA security and awaits the league’s decision.
SOCCER
Racism protocol used for 1st time in EPL
LONDON — Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League game overshadowed by allegations of racist abuse in the crowd that led to the stadium announcer issuing three warnings on Sunday.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is black, told captain Cesar Azpilicueta that he had heard “monkey noises” in the stands after his involvement in the sending-off of Son Heung-min in the 62nd minute, and Azpilicueta reported it to referee Anthony Taylor.
According to FIFA protocol, a match should be suspended if there is a second announcement about discrimination and then be abandoned after the third announcement.
Earlier, Manchester United lost 2-0 at last-place Watford.
McGinn likely to miss Scotland’s Euro playoff
BIRMINGHAM, England — Scotland midfielder John McGinn is doubtful for the European Championship qualifying playoff against Israel on March 26 after breaking his left ankle while playing for Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.
McGinn is set to miss around three months. He was his country’s top scorer in Euro qualifying with seven goals.
OLYMPICS
Russia: Whistleblower modified key lab data
Russia is blaming the World Anti-Doping Agency’s star witness for modifying key laboratory data. His lawyer says that’s nonsense.
The Russian Investigative Committee, a major law enforcement agency, alleges that former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov remotely changed test results from abroad after fleeing to the United States in 2015. WADA this month banned Russia from next year’s Tokyo Olympics over the data manipulation, though Russian athletes can still compete as neutrals.
