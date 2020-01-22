NFL
Lawmakers meet with Redskins owner Snyder
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder met with Maryland lawmakers to discuss allowing sports betting at a new stadium in the state, a lawmaker who participated in a meeting with Snyder said Wednesday.
Sen. Guy Guzzone, who chairs the Maryland Senate’s budget committee, said Snyder asked to be included in discussions, as state lawmakers consider legislation to legalize sports betting.
Jags hire ex-Redskins coach Gruden as OC
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he didn’t have time to break in a new offensive coordinator.
That’s why Marrone interviewed four former head coaches with play-calling experience. Marrone ended up hiring former Redskins coach Jay Gruden on Wednesday.
Gruden replaces John DeFilippo, who was fired after just one season. The Redskins fired Gruden after an 0-5 start. He was 35-49-1 in five-plus seasons in Washington . He served as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator in 2011-13 .
Title game ratings dip
NEW YORK — The NFL conference title games saw a dip in viewership.
The Nielsen company said 42.8 million people watched San Francisco beat Green Bay to punch its Super Bowl ticket, and 41.1 million people watched Kansas City beat Tennessee. Both conference championship games went into overtime last year, and the audiences were 44.2 million and 53.9 million, Nielsen said.
WR Fitzgerald buys stake in NBA’s Suns
PHOENIX — Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.
Fitzgerald just finished his 16th season with the Cardinals, and he recently signed a one-year deal with Arizona.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hawaii hires former Arizona State coach
HONOLULU — Hawaii hired former Arizona State coach Todd Graham on Tuesday to lead the Rainbow Warriors.
Graham replaces Nick Rolovich, who left Hawaii after four seasons to coach Washington State.
With ASU, Graham was 46-32 with five bowl appearances in six seasons.
Mississippi State hires Arnett as DC
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has named Zach Arnett as its defensive coordinator, less than two weeks after he had accepted the same position at Syracuse.
Arnett, 33, spent the last two seasons as San Diego State’s defensive coordinator. Syracuse officials said Wednesday that the school matched Mississippi State’s offer, but Arnett chose the SEC team over the ACC’s Orange.
SOCCER
Burnley 2, Man U. 0
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United lost to Burnley at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962 as fans expressed their anger at the state of the club under the owning Glazer family.
Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored in Burnley’s Premier League win. United is six points shy of fourth-place Chelsea in the chase for Champions League qualification.
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia qualify for Olympics
BANGKOK, Thailand — South Korea and Saudi Arabia both qualified for the men’s Olympic soccer tournament after winning Wednesday.
South Korea beat Australia 2-0 and Saudi Arabia defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 in the Asian Under-23 semifinals.
OLYMPICS
WADA shuts down Moscow lab again
MONTREAL — The World Anti-Doping Agency ordered Moscow’s drug-testing laboratory to be shut down again.
Wednesday’s decision followed WADA’s finding last month that data stored at the lab was tampered with in an apparent bid to cover up past drug use by Russian athletes.
horse racing
Omaha Beach a big favorite in Pegasus
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Omaha Beach has been installed as the 7-5 favorite for Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the final race of his career.
