Monfils clinches 3rd Open Sud de France
MONTPELLIER, France — Gaël Monfils beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Open Sud de France title for a third time, equaling French countryman Richard Gasquet’s tournament record.
The ninth-ranked Monfils saved all four break points he faced in winning his first title of the season and ninth of his career.
He improved to 6-0 in career matches against Pospisil, ranked No. 132 and still searching for his first career title. He has lost both finals in his career.
MLB
Astros’ Morton regrets sign-stealing inaction
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two-time All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton says he regrets not doing anything to try to stop the Houston Astros from illegally stealing signs and relaying the information to their hitters during the team’s 2017 World Series championship season.
Morton, now the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays, was in his first season with the Astros that year and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of both the AL Championship Series and World Series.
“Personally, I regret not doing more to stop it. I don’t know what that would have entailed,” the 36-year-old right-hander said. “I think the actions would have been somewhat extreme to stop it. That’s a hypothetical.”
Soccer
U.S. beats Canada 3-0 in Olympic qualifier
CARSON, Calif. — Lynn Williams broke open a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 61st minute and the United States beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday in the title match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament. Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe also scored for the United States, which extended its undefeated streak to 28 games.
The U.S. and Canada had both already secured spots at the Tokyo Games with victories in the semifinals.
The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, beat Mexico 4-0 in one semifinal and eighth-ranked Canada edged Costa Rica in the other game on Friday.
Contests in Europe called due to weather
LONDON — Manchester City’s Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday was called off due to a storm battering northern Europe, as were matches in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
The announcement was made five hours before the scheduled kickoff in the northern English city of Manchester, with City citing safety concerns due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions.”
Golf
Park wins women’s Victoria Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Korea’s Hee Young Park, who came close to quitting golf last year, made par on the fourth hole of a three-way playoff Sunday to win the LPGA Tour’s Victoria Open from compatriots Hye-Jin Choi and So Yeon Ryu.
Former world No. 1 Ryu dropped out on the second playoff hole when she missed a birdie putt .
Lee hangs on for title
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s Min Woo Lee held his nerve on a day of high winds and high drama to win his first professional title in the same tournament his sister Minjee Lee won as an amateur in 2014 and again as a professional in 2018. Minjee Lee, who finished in a tie for sixth in the women’s event, was beside the 18th green when Min Woo tapped in a birdie putt to win the title by two shots from New Zealander Ryan Fox.
Lee, 21, began the final round three shots clear of three-time European Tour winner Marcus Fraser and fellow Australian Travis Smyth.
Figure Skating
2-time Olympic champ Hanyu wins title
SEOUL, South Korea — Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu won’s the men’s free skate on Sunday to claim his first Four Continents figure skating title and complete a Japanese sweep of the men’s and women’s events.
Hanyu received 187.60 points for a total of 299.42. Jason Brown of the United States was second in the free skate to finish second overall with 274.82 points while Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama was third with 270.61 points.
