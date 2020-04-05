NFL
Ex-Saints kicker dies from coronavirus
NEW ORLEANS — Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal, died late Saturday while struggling with complications from the new coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73.
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate first reported Dempsey’s death. Ashley Dempsey said Sunday that her father, who has resided in an assisted living home for several years after being diagnosed with dementia, tested positive for the coronavirus about a week ago.
Dempsey’s game-winning field goal against Detroit on Nov. 8, 1970, stood as an NFL record until the Broncos’ Matt Prater broke it with a 64-yarder in Denver in 2013.
SPORTS MEDIA
NBC’s Tirico to debut daily talk show
NBC’s Mike Tirico is returning to hosting a daily talk show, which will focus on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on sports.
The hour-long “Lunch Talk Live” will air weekdays beginning at noon EDT on NBCSN. Tirico will host the show remotely from his home in Michigan.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will be one of the featured guests during the show’s first week.
WOMEN’S HOOPS
Texas hires Schaefer away from Miss. St.
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas moved quickly to hire a new women’s basketball coach, luring Vic Schaefer away from powerhouse Mississippi State on Sunday.
The move comes just two days after Texas dismissed eight-year coach Karen Aston, who had only one losing season in her tenure. Aston had reached the end of her contract and it was not renewed.
Schaefer, 59, was 221-62 games at Mississippi State, reaching the NCAA title game in 2017 and 2018.
Kentucky PG Hagans to enter NBA Draft
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans will enter the NBA Draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility.
He said Sunday the “time is now” to pursue his dream of playing professionally.
The 6-foot-3 Hagans was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman. He averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 assists last season.
SOCCER
Spanish players irked by call for furloughs
MADRID — Soccer players in Spain on Sunday criticized the Spanish league’s decision to ask clubs to put the footballers on government furloughs during the coronavirus crisis.
The league on Friday said the furloughs were needed because there was no agreement on the size of the salary cuts that players must take to reduce the financial impact of the pandemic.
Spain’s players association said the league should have created a financial cushion for this period.
England star Walker apologizes after party
MANCHESTER, England — England defender Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from English Premier League team Manchester City after appearing to break lockdown conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 29-year-old Walker apologized on Sunday after it was widely reported he held a party involving two sex workers at his home last week, breaking the government’s rules on social distancing. The country is in the middle of a three-week lockdown.
Triathlon
Plug pulled on Carfrae in virtual race
SYDNEY — Australia’s triathlon world champion Mirinda Carfrae has found virtual reality competitions have unexpected hazards.
The three-time world ironman champion was competing against Jocelyn McCauley of the U.S., Canada’s Angela Naeth and Jeanni Seymour of South Africa in the inaugural Ironman VR Pro Challenge women’s race when her husband Tim O’Donnell tripped over the cord of her smart trainer, disconnecting it and putting her out of the race. McCauley won the race, which was shown live on Facebook.
