BEIJING —
For USA Basketball, summer ended Saturday with an 87-74 win over Poland in the seventh-place game at the World Cup, the lowest finish ever by a U.S. team in a major international tournament. Donovan Mitchell finished with 16 points and 10 assists, Joe Harris (UVa) scored 14 and the U.S. wrapped up its stay in China with a 6-2 record. “If you don’t win, some people will play the blame game,” Popovich said. “There’s no blame to be placed anywhere. They play the shame game, like we should be ashamed because we didn’t win a gold medal? That’s a ridiculous attitude. It’s immature. It’s arrogant.”
Serbia coach resigns after poor World Cup
BEIJING — Serbia coach Sasha Djordjevic said Saturday he’s resigning after his team — among the favorites to win the basketball World Cup in China — settled for fifth place.
Djordjevic broke the news after Serbia beat the Czech Republic 90-81 in the fifth-place game.
Djordjevic said he decided to resign before the World Cup began.
Serbia had won silver medals in the last three major international tournaments.
NHL
Capitals’ Kuznetsov suspended 3 games
WASHINGTON — Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended without pay for three regular-season games by the NHL for “inappropriate conduct,” less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia for four years because of a positive test for cocaine.
The NHL announced its punishment Saturday. Kuznetsov will not appeal.
Wild sign D Spurgeon to 7-year, $53M deal
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jared Spurgeon to a $53.025 million, seven-year extension Saturday that will begin next season and go through the 2026-27 season.
Spurgeon, 29, set career highs last season of 14 goals, 29 assists, 152 shots on goal, 91 hits and 82 games played.
GOLF
Europe, U.S. tied after Day 2 at Solheim Cup
GLENEAGLES, Scotland — After a day of extraordinary comebacks, tense 18th-hole finishes, and some of the most brutal weather conditions in Solheim Cup history with winds reaching 44 mph, still nothing can separate Europe and the U.S. at Gleneagles.
It’s 8-8 heading to the final-day singles . Danielle Kang rolled in a long birdie putt to clinch the last match of the afternoon fourballs for the U.S. on the 17th hole, depriving the Europeans of the lead.
Kelly leads Champions event in Michigan
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Jerry Kelly birdied the first five holes on the back nine and shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge.
Points leader Scott McCarron (67) was tied for second with Woody Auston (65).
auto racing
Brittany Force breaks NHRA national record
MOHNTON, Pa. — Brittany Force broke the NHRA national Top Fuel time record Saturday in qualifying for the Mopar Express Lane NHRA National.
Force had a 3.623-second pass at 331.61 mph at Maple Grove Raceway .
Ron Capps topped Funny Car qualifying, Erica Enders was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Angelle Sampey led the Pro Stock Motorcycle field, marking the first time three women’s have been No. 1 qualifiers in an event in the four professional divisions.
SOCCER
Norwich stuns Man City in Premier League
Manchester City’s defense of the English Premier League title is already in trouble.
Hapless defensive errors helped Norwich beat City 3-2 on Saturday and leave the defending champion five points behind perfect Liverpool after just five games.
City hadn’t lost a league game since January but conceded two goals to Norwich inside the opening half-hour.
Neymar jeered in PSG return, scores winner
PARIS — Amid loud jeers and insulting banners from his own fans, Neymar scored a stunning bicycle kick in injury time for French league leader Paris Saint-Germain to beat Strasbourg 1-0 on Saturday.
Even as Neymar celebrated, PSG ultras behind the goal where he scored still jeered him. He angered those fans in the offseason with his public desire to rejoin Barcelona.
NFL
Garron, RB for original Patriots, dies at 82
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Larry Garron, a star running back for the original Patriots, has died at 82.
The team announced his death Saturday . Garron, who ranks ninth on the franchise’s career rushing list, played from 1960-68 for the Boston Patriots.
