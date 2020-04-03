ATLANTA — Oregon senior guard Sabrina Ionescu has added another award to her collection Already named The Associated Press women’s player of the year, Ionescu was awarded the Naismith Trophy for the most outstanding women’s basketball player
Friday. Ionescu, a three-time AP All-American, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark with 26 and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds with eight triple-doubles this season for the Pac-12 champion Ducks (31-2).
Texas dismisses Aston
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas dismissed coach Karen Aston on Friday, ending an eight-year stint that included four straight trips to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 from 2015-2018.
Aston’s contract that paid nearly $800,000 per year expired and Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said it would not be renewed. Aston was 184-83 overall and 93-51 in the Big 12 at Texas.
WNBA
League will delay start to new season
NEW YORK — The WNBA season will not start on time next month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and when it begins is unclear.
The league announced Friday it will delay the season for an indefinite period. Training camps were to open April 26 and the regular season May 15.
NFL
Bears: QB competition wide open
The Bears declared the quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and newcomer Nick Foles an open one Friday.
General manager Ryan Pace said both players are “embracing” the battle that will play out whenever offseason workouts begin. Coach Matt Nagy said he planned to give both QBs equal time with the starters.
Rex Ryan apologizes for name-calling
ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan thinks the Cowboys shouldn’t have given wide receiver Amari Cooper a five-year, $100 million contract in free agency.
“To me, this is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League,” he said Friday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “He doesn’t show up on the road. ... When the competition’s good, when he’s against the top corners, that guy disappears. ...
“He stops his routes, he does all this. I wouldn’t have paid this turd.”
Ryan later apologized for his choice of words.
NFLPA: CBA changes not ‘substantive’
The NFL players’ union says changes made to the labor agreement players narrowly approved last month “reflects no substantive difference whatsoever,” a claim the lawyers for free-agent safety Eric Reid dispute.
The NFLPA added that Reid’s claim that the CBA isn’t valid is “completely false.” Ben Meiselas, who represents Reid, believes the changes regarding filing for Social Security disability payments should invalidate the collective bargaining agreement set to run through 2030.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Leach apologizes for offensive tweet
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has apologized on social media for posting a tweet that drew criticism from Bulldogs players and an assistant professor at the school before it was deleted.
The coach on Wednesday night tweeted a picture depicting an elderly woman knitting, the Clarion Ledger reported. The caption read, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf...”, but the picture showed her knitting a noose with the hangman’s knot already tied, the newspaper reported.
SOCCER
EPL suspended indefinitely
The English Premier League was suspended indefinitely Friday after a meeting of its 20 clubs, who discussed financial painkiller measures including asking players to take a substantial pay cut during the coronavirus outbreak.
Having previously given a tentative return date of April 30, the league said the season “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”
LPGA
U.S. Women’s Open pushed back
The U.S. Women’s Open in Houston is now scheduled for two weeks before Christmas. The LPGA Tour pushed back the resumption of its schedule until the middle of June.
The Open was moved from June 4-7 at Champions Golf Club to Dec. 10-13, the latest a major championship has ever been played.
