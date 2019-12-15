Bumgarner, D-backs reach $85M deal
SAN FRANCISCO — Longtime Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has reached agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on an $85 million, five-year contract that ends his run of success in San Francisco, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The 2014 World Series MVP still needs to pass a physical to complete the contract. Bumgarner, who pitched 11 seasons for the Giants, went 9-9 with a career-high 3.90 ERA in 34 starts last season.
BOXING
Crawford defends welterweight title
NEW YORK — Terence Crawford
(36-0, 27 KOs) dropped Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-1-1) three times before stopping him in the ninth round to defend his welterweight title Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Usman, Volkanovski, Nunes win at UFC 245
LAS VEGAS — Kamaru Usman
brutally stopped Colby Covington with 50 seconds left in their bout at UFC 245 on Saturday night, retaining his UFC welterweight belt .
Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) also took the featherweight title from Max Holloway (21-5) and became the second Australian champion in the promotion’s history with a unanimous-decision win, and Amanda Nunes (19-4) defended her bantamweight title with a unanimous-decision victory over Germaine De Randamie (9-4) at T-Mobile Arena.
SOCCER
Arsenal loses to Man City as Spurs go to 5th
LONDON — Tottenham is enjoying a resurgence in the Premier League after climbing from 14th to fifth.
Jan Vertonghen’s late goal extended manager Jose Mourinho’s start to four wins out of five by sealing a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton on Sunday, taking the north London club above the hosts.
Manchester United is a point and a place behind Tottenham after being held 1-1 by a struggling Everton. Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0.
Schalke’s McKennie of U.S. injures shoulder
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie will be “out for some time” after the 21-year-old American was stretchered off the field with a dislocated shoulder during a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
U.S. 4, Canada 1
HARTFORD, Conn. — The United States beat Canada 4-1 on Saturday night, with players hoping the first in a series of five games between the international rivals will help kindle the public’s interest in both women’s hockey and their fight off the ice for better professional opportunities.
Canada’s Victoria Bach and Megan Keller of the U.S. traded power-play goals in the first period, before Amanda Kessel put the U.S. on top for good with a player advantage in the second.
NBA
Bucks nearing record after 18th straight win
MILWAUKEE — Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108 Saturday night for their 18th consecutive win.
The streak is the second longest in franchise history. The Bucks won 20 consecutive games in the 1970-71 season on the way to winning their lone NBA championship.
INDOOR TRACK
Franklin County’s Cooper wins 500
LYNCHBURG — Franklin County sophomore Kylie Cooper won the girls 500-meter dash in 1 minute, 16.39 seconds in the Liberty Christmas Invitational indoor track meet Saturday at Liberty University.
Five Timesland athletes placed second in the meet, which attracted schools from Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee: Blacksburg’s Audrey Link in the girls 1,600 (5:10.87) and Ellie St. Martin in the girls high jump (5 feet, 2 inches); Patrick Henry’s Abby Tershak in the girls pole vault (11-0); William Fleming’s Micah Jones in the boys long jump (22-0); and the Fleming boys in the 1,600 relay (3:38.04).
