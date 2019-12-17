Argentina begins qualifying vs. Ecuador
LUQUE, Paraguay — Argentina will host Ecuador to start its South American World Cup qualifying campaign in March, and without the suspended Lionel Messi.
The draw Tuesday at CONMEBOL put Bolivia in Argentina’s path in the second round of qualifying. Messi will be eligible to play that match after his red card in the Copa America.
The biggest match of the first round will be between Uruguay and Chile.
Flamengo tops Al Hilal, make Club final
DOHA, Qatar — Flamengo’s first trip to a Club World Cup will end in the final.
The South American champions came from behind to beat Al Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday at Khalifa International Stadium on the outskirts of the Qatari capital Doha.
Brazil’s most popular club will find out Wednesday whether it will face European champion Liverpool or Mexican side Monterrey in Saturday’s final in the same venue.
New York club to play 4 games at Citi Field
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer’s New York City team has moved four home league games to the Mets’ Citi Field from Yankee Stadium next season.
NYC said Tuesday the decision eliminates what would have been four midweek games. The team has limited weekends available in the Bronx because of the New York Yankees.
NBA
Banned Jazz fan sues team for $100 million
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Jazz fan is suing for $100 million after being banned for life from the team’s arena over what were called racial taunts directed at point guard Russell Westbrook during a game.
Shane Keisel said there was nothing racial about his heckling during the game in March and that the high-profile incident has cost him his job and exposed him to online threats, according to the suit filed Monday in a state court in Utah.
Stern remains in serious condition
NEW YORK — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.
The 77-year-old Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.
skiing
Brignone rallies to win giant slalom
COURCHEVEL, France — Federica Brignone won her first women’s World Cup giant slalom in more than a year on Tuesday, while Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin struggled to find pace and finished 17th.
It was Brignone’s 11th career World Cup win and sixth in GS, but first since triumphing in Killington in November 2018.
olympics
2011 World Cup team to open torch relay
TOKYO — Members of the Japan soccer team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011 will be the first to carry the torch for the Tokyo Olympics when the relay opens its Japanese leg on March 26, 2020.
The relay is to begin in J-Village in Fukushima prefecture and
will go to all 47 Japanese prefectures and 858 municipalities before arriving in Tokyo for the start of the Olympic games.
nascar
18-year-old Hailie Deegan jumps to Ford
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hailie Deegan, a rising 18-year-old star in motorsports, was named a development driver with Ford Performance on Tuesday in a deal that could fast-track her progression into a NASCAR national series.
espn
Network settles sexual harassment lawsuit
HARTFORD, Conn. — ESPN has reached a settlement with a former on-air personality who sued the cable sports giant alleging sexual harassment.
In an agreement filed Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Connecticut, Adrienne Lawrence agreed to dismiss her lawsuit.
No terms were disclosed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.