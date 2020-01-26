Skiing
Shiffrin posts weekend back-to-back wins
BANSKO, Bulgaria — Following three weeks without a win in her favorite technical events, Mikaela Shiffrin bounced back with two triumphs in speed races in three days.
The three-time overall champion from the United States won a women’s World Cup super-G Sunday, two days after she won a downhill on the same hill.
It marked the first time in Shiffrin’s career that she won two speed events in the same weekend.
Yule’s slalom win ends Swiss drought
KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Daniel Yule ended a 52-year wait for a Swiss slalom victory at Austria’s most prestigious ski racing event on Sunday.
Yule won the concluding competition of the traditional Hahnenkamm races, becoming the first Swiss slalom winner here since two-time Olympian Dumeng Giovanoli triumphed in 1968.
Yule posted the fourth-fastest time in the final leg to overtake surprise first-run leader Lucas Braathen of Norway.
AUTO RACING
WTR wins Rolex 24
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —
Wayne Taylor Racing won the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona on Sunday for the second consecutive year, the third time in four seasons and fourth time overall, and moved within two Rolex victories of Chip Ganassi’s record six wins.
This Wayne Taylor Racing team came without either of the Taylor sons. Jordan, the youngest, left the team this year to become a factory driver for Corvette Racing while Ricky is in his third season driving an Acura for Team Penske.
NHL
Players interested in global All-Star idea
ST. LOUIS — Nathan MacKinnon enjoyed when the NHL All-Star Game featured North America against the World in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Something similar could be coming back next year, but with a twist.
The league is in talks with players to bring what Commissioner Gary Bettman called a “distinct international flavor” to 2021 All-Star Weekend in South Florida. Not quite North America versus the World but more like a miniature 3-on-3 tournament with players representing the U.S., Canada and other top hockey countries.
Horse Racing
40 deaths ‘a wake-up call,’ owner says
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Belinda Stronach, the chairman and president of The Stronach Group — which owns and operates several horse tracks, including Santa Anita — said in an interview with The Associated Press that the deaths of about 40 horses at that track alone in the last 13 months is “a wake-up call” that the sport needs to listen to very closely.
The Pegasus World Cup Invitational series was run under no-race-day-medication rules for the first time. With the sport in North America starting to pivot quickly toward medication-free racing anyway, Stronach decided to change the Pegasus rules basically on the fly. The no-race-day medication policy has long been in place at tracks around the world, and horses seem to break down far less frequently as a result.
Soccer
Liverpool suffers embarrassing draw
Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead and was held to a 2-2 draw by Shrewsbury in a riveting fourth-round match between clubs separated by 59 places in the English soccer pyramid. By the end, you wouldn’t know which team was the Premier League leader by 16 points.
“The 2-2 is the least Shrewsbury deserved,” said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.
Boxing
Bitten Garcia gets win
NEW YORK —
Danny Garcia overcame a bite on his left shoulder and earned a 12-round unanimous decision over a frustrated Ivan Redkach.
Garcia improved to 36-2.
“That’s my first time ever getting bit in a fight,” he said.
Judges Glenn Feldman and Don Trella scored the fight 117-111, and judge Anthony Paolillo scored it 118-110.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.