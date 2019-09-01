Power leads Penske charge at Portland
PORTLAND, Oregon — Will Power won at Portland International Raceway in a strong day for Team Penske, as Josef Newgarden slightly tightened his grip on the IndyCar championship.
Newgarden started Sunday’s race with a 38-point lead in the standings and had a trouble-free drive around the road course to finish fifth. Newgarden is seeking his second title in three years. His push might have been clouded if five-time and reigning series champion Scott Dixon did not lose power on pit lane.
Power moved into the lead after Dixon’s issue and held on for his second victory in three races.
Leclerc scores first Formula One victory
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — While four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel continues to struggle, his young teammate Charles Leclerc is emerging as Ferrari’s No. 1 driver.
The 21-year-old Leclerc clinched the first Formula One win of what is widely expected to be a stellar career at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Vettel finished fourth despite starting second on the grid behind Leclerc.Vettel has gone 21 races without a win. Leclerc has one in just his 13th race for Ferrari and only his second season in F1.
GOLF
Soderberg wins playoff at European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — In a five-man playoff for the European Masters title on Sunday, Sebastian Soderberg sank his birdie putt on the first extra hole when Rory McIlroy and others could not.
History repeated itself for McIlroy at the Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps, where he lost a playoff as a 19-year-old in 2008.
Playing the par-4 18th as the first extra hole, the former Coastal Carolina University student Soderberg was the only player to stay on the fairway. McIlroy pushed his tee shot left into the spectators.
Soderberg made his putt from about eight feet before McIlroy and Samooja missed from closer range.
Short Jr. birdies final hole, wins Shaw event
CALGARY, Alberta — Wes Short Jr. made a short birdie putt on the final hole to win the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday. His final-round 4-under 66 gave him a 13-under 267 total, one shot ahead of defending champion Scott McCarron.
Short got a fortunate break when his second shot on the par 5, 18th hole just cleared the water before bouncing off a rock and onto the green. After his eagle attempt came up short, he tapped in a three-foot putt.
The start of the final round of the three-day event was delayed by 30 minutes due to thick fog and golfers also had to battle chilly conditions at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club until it warmed up in the afternoon.
Griffin in contention at Korn Ferry event
NEWBURGH, Ind. — PGA Tour-bound Lanto Griffin, a Blacksburg High and VCU graduate, shot a 4-under-par 68 and sits in second place going into Monday’s final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National Golf Club.
Griffin trails Tom Lewis of England, a two-time European Tour winner who finished tied for 11th in the 2019 British Open, by two shots. Griffin moved into contention following a second-round 65 on Saturday.
Former Virginia Tech golfer Drew Weaver fell from the top 10 to a tie for 42nd after shooting a 74. Ex-UVa golfer Jimmy Stanger shot 72 and is tied for 64th.
FIGURE SKATING
Champions on Ice founder dies at 88
Tom Collins, whose Champions on Ice figure skating tour helped hundreds of skaters prolong their careers, had died. He was 88. His family says Collins died Sunday at his home in Minneapolis.
A former skater in Holiday on Ice, Collins organized an exhibition tour of the United States with world champion skaters in 1969. It was the forerunner of Champions on Ice, which became known to people in the sport as “Tommy’s Tour.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.