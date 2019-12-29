Skiing
Shiffrin approaching retired Vonn’s record
LIENZ, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin keeps closing in on the many Alpine skiing records held by retired standout Lindsey Vonn.
Shiffrin earned her 43rd career World Cup slalom win Sunday with another dominant performance, posting the fastest times in both runs to beat her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.61 seconds.
It matches the 43 downhill wins Vonn collected before retiring last season, the World Cup record for a woman in a single discipline — although Shiffrin is still 18 victories short of Vonn’s overall women’s mark of 82.
SPHL
Peoria downs Rail Yard Dawgs
PEORIA, Ill. — Five different players lit the lamp for the Peoria Rivermen, including two empty-net tallies in the final 1:17, to lift them to a 5-2 win over the visiting Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday evening.
Roanoke got a goal from Austin Daae in the first period and Matt O’Dea scored his first professional goal in the second period for the Dawgs.
Goalie Ian Sylves made 29 saves on 31 shots for Roanoke.
College football
Cardinals seek bowl payback vs. Bulldogs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Both Louisville and Mississippi State have new coaches since the last time these programs met just two years ago.
But there’s still some Cardinals who want a little payback from that last meeting when they meet Monday in the Music City Bowl.
“I know for me, yes I’m doing the best I can to make sure that we win this time,” Louisville junior guard Robbie Bell said.
Mississippi State has won all five games between the programs, though the Bulldogs had to vacate wins in 1975 and 1976.
Louisville was so close to its first victory in the series in 2017, leading 24-17 in the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl before losing 31-27.
mlb
Baltimore Orioles sign pitcher Kohl Stewart
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have signed free agent right-hander Kohl Stewart to a major league contract.
Stewart pitched the past two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He was 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine games last season, starting twice and allowing five home runs in 25 1/3 innings.
Soccer
Liverpool unbeaten at home for 50 games
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool extended its unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 50 games with a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton in a scrappy match on Sunday .
It is the second time in Liverpool’s history it has gone 50 league games at home unbeaten in the top division, having achieved a run of 63 games between 1978 and 1980.
NFL
Rivera, Redskins to meet over vacancy
WASHINGTON — Ron Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins to discuss their head coaching vacancy.
Agent Frank Bauer confirmed the former Carolina Panthers coach will visit the Redskins on Monday.
Rivera recently emerged as one of the top candidates to coach the Redskins, who face a potential organizational upheaval after going 3-13.
Browns fire struggling head coach Kitchens
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a disheartening season that didn’t come close to meeting expectations.
Kitchens was let go Sunday night, just hours after the Browns were beaten by the lowly Cincinnati Bengals (2-14) to finish 6-10 and miss the playoffs for the 17th straight year.
Kitchens was plagued by numerous mistakes in his rookie season, with game management and an inability to get Cleveland’s offense rolling among his most notable flaws.
