HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL n 11 a.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, DeMatha (Md.) vs. Rancho Christian (Calif.), at Springfield, Mass. n 1 p.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), at Springfield, Mass. n 3 p.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), at Springfield, Mass. n 5 p.m.: ESPNU, Hoophall Classic, McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), at Springfield, Mass. HOCKEY n 7 p.m.: NHL Network, All-American Prospects Game (for NHL draft prospects), at Plymouth, Mich. HORSE RACING n 6:30 p.m.: MASN, Megahertz Stakes, at Santa Anita MEN’S BASKETBALL n 5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sacred Heart at Robert Morris n 7 p.m.: ESPN, N.C. State at Virginia n 7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Winthrop at Radford n 7 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at West Virginia n 7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bucknell at Colgate n 9 p.m.: ESPN, Oklahoma at Baylor NBA n 2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit at Washington, traditional telecast n 2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), interactive gaming telecast n 7 p.m.: NBA TV, Toronto at Atlanta NHL n 3 p.m.: NHL Network, Detroit at Colorado TENNIS n 2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open (same-day tape) n 7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open n 9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open n 3 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Australian Open WOMEN’S BASKETBALL n 7 p.m.: ESPN2, Miss. State at South Carolina n 7 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Tennessee
Soccer
American Vassilev 2nd-youngest to play
American forward Indiana Vassilev became the second-youngest American to play in England’s Premier League when he appeared as a substitute in the second half at Brighton.
Vassilev entered in the 67th minute of Saturday’s 1-1 draw. At 18 years, 11 months, 2 days, he became the second-youngest behind defender Jonathan Spector, who was 18 years, 5 months, 27 days when he played his first league game for Manchester United against Blackburn on Aug. 28, 2004.
Salah, Liverpool grab win over Man United
LIVERPOOL, England — After providing the assist, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson wasn’t going to miss out on joining the celebrations.
Even if it meant racing the length of the field to slide into Mohamed Salah.
By that time, on a freezing winter’s evening on Merseyside, Salah was shirtless, torso exposed to the chill. The Liverpool jersey had been ripped off as the striker celebrated after running onto Alisson’s long ball at the halfway line and scoring with the final kick of Sunday’s game against Manchester United.
It completed a 2-0 victory, and Salah’s exultation seemed like an unburdening for an uneasy Liverpool. However, it was anything but that for a team now 16 points in front at the top of the Premier League and 16 games remaining.
The slender score until stoppage time belied Liverpool’s supremacy over its fiercest footballing foe in a game that exposed the divergent paths the sides are on.
While United is 30 points behind in fifth place, Liverpool is ready to end a 30-year English title drought.
NBA
Lakers quell Rockets’ Westbrook, Harden
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 124-115, starting their five-game trip with a win over one of the Western Conference’s top teams. The Rockets’ dynamic duo of Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 69 points, but the Lakers reined them in during the third quarter to take control of the game.
LeBron James had 31 points while Kyle Kuzma finished with 23 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20.
College football
QB Tiano the MVP of NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. — Nick Tiano realizes he might have limited chances to show scouts he deserves a chance in the NFL. On Saturday, he was able to take advantage of his playing time.
The Chattanooga quarterback threw for 135 yards and a touchdown en route to being selected the MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after leading the National squad to a 30-20 victory over the American team Saturday.
Tiano, who was 8 of 10 passing, gave his team a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter with a pinpoint 48-yard TD toss to Kirk Merritt.
Bobsled
Church’s bronze for U.S. his 1st WC medal
IGLS, Austria — Hunter
Church won his first World Cup bobsled medal, a bronze in a four-man race at historic Innsbruck. It was the first medal for the U.S. men in a bobsled race on foreign soil since Holcomb captured bronze on the same track in 2017.
Germany’s Francesco Friedrich won the race in 1 minute, 41.88 seconds. Countryman Johannes Lochner took second in 1:42.21. And the bronze went to Church and his team of Kristopher Horn, Joshua Williamson and James Reed, who crossed the line in 1:42.30.
Horse Racing
2 more horses die after Santa Anita turf races
ARCADIA, Calif. — Two horses have died in two days of racing at Santa Anita, where four deaths have occurred since last month.
Uncontainable and Harliss were both euthanized after breaking their right front ankles in turf races.
Of the other two deaths, one occurred on the training track and one was on turf. There have been no deaths on the main dirt surface.
Last year, 37 horses died at Santa Anita .
