SPORT VENUES
Saints seeking new Superdome partner
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are preparing to look for a new naming rights holder for the Superdome.
Mercedez-Benz has held naming rights under a 10-year agreement that expires in July 2021 and Saints have said this week that the German automaker does not intend to extend the deal.
In 2015, Mercedes-Benz also entered into a 27-year naming rights contract with the home stadium of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, which opened in 2017.
NFL
Virus-resistant face guards under review
ATLANTA — The NFL is working on a helmet face guard that might provide the same sort of virus-resistant protection as a surgical mask.
Thom Mayer, the medical director of the NFL Players Association, said league engineers and sports equipment company Oakley are testing prototypes of a modified face mask that might contain surgical or N95 material.
The new coverings would likely have to cover the entire face mask.
‘Peyton’s Places’ will return for new season
BRISTOL, Conn. — “Peyton’s Places,” an Emmy-nominated ESPN series in which Peyton Manning takes a lighthearted look at the history of the NFL, will return for a second season.
ESPN said Wednesday that the new season will include 15 episodes on ESPN Plus, its streaming service, and will run from Thanksgiving through the Super Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Stephen F. Austin sanctioned by NCCA
HOUSTON — Stephen F. Austin received postseason bans for having low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate and agreed Wednesday to several sanctions including probation, scholarship reductions and the forfeiture of wins for the improper certification of 82 student-athletes.
The football team won’t be allowed to participate in the 2020 postseason, the men’s basketball team can’t participate in the 2021-22 postseason and the baseball team will be prohibited from participating in the postseason in the spring of 2021.
The three teams from the school in Nacogdoches, Texas, were on a nationwide list released Tuesday that faced bans for posting a four-year score below 930.
COLLEGE HOOPS
Majerle sues former school over dismissal
PHOENIX — Former men’s basketball coach Dan Majerle has filed a breach of contract lawsuit after being fired by Grand Canyon earlier this year.
In the lawsuit filed in Superior Court on Monday, Majerle seeks the full amount of a contract that ran through 2022-23 before he was fired March 12 after seven seasons.
The lawsuit claims GCU breached the employment agreement with Majerle by not honoring the contract’s severance provision after firing him without written grounds for dismissal.
Majerle was brought in to guide the Antelopes in their transition to Division I. Grand Canyon won at least 20 games its first two Division I seasons, but went 13-17 in an injury-plagued 2019-20 season.
GOLF
LPGA cancels events to earn qualifying cards
The LPGA Tour will not have its qualifying events at the end of the year, deciding Wednesday to keep the same roster of players it has on all of its tours.
That means no one can lose a card, and there was no reason to add more players through its Q-Series.
The LPGA already has canceled seven events, plus the UL International Crown team event, because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut the tour down since the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16. It hopes to resume on July 23-26 with the Marathon Classic in Ohio.
SOCCER
MLS calls off all-star game due to COVID-19
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game has been canceled for the first time in its quarter-century history because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MLS All-Stars had been scheduled to play counterparts from Mexico’s Liga MX on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
