COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Iowa DB Koerner hurt in jet ski crash
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner sustained serious injuries when he and a passenger on a jet ski collided with a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
According to a police report, Koerner and Cole Coffin were hurt at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when their watercraft crashed into the side of a boat. Coffin was taken to a hospital by aircraft. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition. Koerner was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Koerner had 81 tackles and one interception in 2019.
Colorado State player held at gunpoint
A Colorado State football player working for a roofing company in Loveland, Colo., was held at gunpoint by a man who had mistaken the player and another employee for members of the activist group Antifa.
The incident unfolded Thursday, according to a report by 9news.com, when Scott Gudmundsen called police to report two men wearing face masks knocking on doors in his neighborhood.
When police arrived, they found Gudmundsen, 65, wearing fatigues and armed with two pistols pointed at the men. Police arrested Gudmundsen on charges of felony menacing and false imprisonment, according to Larimer County jail records.
Neither of the victims was identified. According to reports, the men were surveying the area for roof damage after a hailstorm. They were wearing company polo shirts and face coverings per COVID-19 safety guidelines.
SOCCER
D.C. United allowed to resume training
A day after revealing a player had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, D.C. United announced Sunday it had been approved to resume regular training Monday at Audi Field.
The MLS team had been limited in recent weeks to voluntary individual sessions and small-group practices. Permission from both the league and local health officials was required before ramping up workouts.
Marcelo takes a knee in Real Madrid’s win
MADRID — Playing a home game but not at its famed Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Real Madrid resumed its Spanish league campaign with a 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday to keep pace with leader Barcelona. The game saw Marcelo take a knee during a goal celebration in apparent support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Spanish league to file charges against fan
MADRID — The Spanish league said it will file criminal charges against the fan who ran onto the field during Barcelona’s match at Mallorca.
Saturday’s match was played without fans but the youngster wearing an Argentina soccer jersey made it past security and took a photo of himself in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.
The league said the fan, who was not wearing a mask or gloves when he entered the field, disobeyed orders from security personnel and broke health safety laws in place because of the pandemic.
Late own-goal lifts Leverkusen to 4th
BERLIN — Leverkusen boosted its Champions League hopes while extending Schalke’s lengthy winless run in the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
A VAR penalty call looked to have put Schalke on course for its first victory at the 13th attempt, but Juan Miranda’s late own-goal was enough for Leverkusen to move fourth — the final spot for Champions League qualification.
FENCING
St. John’s fires coach for racist remarks
NEW YORK — St. John’s University has fired an assistant fencing coach for racist remarks in a video posted to social media.
Boris Vaksman was recorded saying that the “majority” of blacks are troublemakers because “they don’t want to work,” and steal, do drugs and kill. Vaksman, a native of Ukraine who has served as a coach for the U.S. junior national team, also said that President Abraham Lincoln “made a mistake” when he helped end slavery in 1863 .
